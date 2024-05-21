A Massive Meteor Turns The Sky Blue In Spain And Portugal: Videos Go Viral

In a recent cosmic event, a blue light appeared in the night sky in Spain and Portugal that caught everyone’s eye. The light was very bright and illuminated the entire night sky. The stunning celestial event was captured by many people who uploaded the same on various social media platforms.

The meteor was captured from multiple angles by cameras, but a consistent feature among all recordings was the brilliant blue light that illuminated the entire sky before fading away.

On various social media platforms, several users posted videos capturing the rapid movement of the blue light through the sky. In one video, a woman stands by the roadside as the bright light passes over her from above. A user named Colin Rag shared the video on X, stating, ‘Just now: Lightning seen in the skies of Spain and Portugal. This is astonishing.’

 

Where Did It Fall?

Initial reports suggest that a glow extending for hundreds of kilometers was seen in the night sky. While the exact origin has not been confirmed, some reports indicate it may have fallen near Castro Daire city, while others suggest it was near Peneda-Gerês. Social media users were amazed by the sight of the light.

Social media users were astonished by the sight. Some pointed out recent extraordinary events in the sky, such as sightings of the Northern Lights and solar eclipses. A few days ago, a spectacular display of the Northern Lights was visible from Britain to Germany due to a magnetic storm.

One user wrote, ‘Very impressive! Hopefully, no one was hurt.’ While another said, ‘It’s surprising to see that it was actually real. The initial videos I saw seemed very fake to me. The universe is amazing.’

Prior Events

Prior to this event, there was a meteor shower known as the Lyrids, occurring in April. NASA reports that the Lyrids meteor shower, reaching its peak in late April, is among the oldest recorded meteor showers, dating back 2,700 years. Its observation was documented by the Chinese in 687 BC. One distinctive feature of the Lyrids is their bright and swift meteors. For optimal viewing, it is recommended to observe the Lyrids in the Northern Hemisphere during dark skies, preferably after the moon has set and before dawn.

According to NASA, “Scientists estimate that about 48.5 tons (44 tonnes or 44,000 kilograms) of meteoritic material falls on Earth each day. Almost all the material is vaporized in Earth’s atmosphere, leaving a bright trail fondly called ‘shooting stars.’ Several meteors per hour can usually be seen on any given night. Sometimes, the number increases dramatically—these events are termed meteor showers.”

What Are Meteor Showers?

A meteor shower is a phenomenon where numerous meteors appear to emanate from a single point in the night sky. These meteors result from streams of cosmic debris known as meteoroids entering the Earth’s atmosphere at very high speeds along parallel paths. Since most meteors are smaller than a grain of sand, the vast majority of them burn up in the atmosphere and do not reach the Earth’s surface.

