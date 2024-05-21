A Massive Meteor Turns The Sky Blue In Spain And Portugal: Videos Go Viral

Prior to this event, there was a meteor shower known as the Lyrids, occurring in April. NASA reports that the Lyrids meteor shower, reaching its peak in late April, is among the oldest recorded meteor showers, dating back 2,700 years. Its observation was documented by the Chinese in 687 BC. One distinctive feature of the Lyrids is their bright and swift meteors. For optimal viewing, it is recommended to observe the Lyrids in the Northern Hemisphere during dark skies, preferably after the moon has set and before dawn.
According to NASA, “Scientists estimate that about 48.5 tons (44 tonnes or 44,000 kilograms) of meteoritic material falls on Earth each day. Almost all the material is vaporized in Earth’s atmosphere, leaving a bright trail fondly called ‘shooting stars.’ Several meteors per hour can usually be seen on any given night. Sometimes, the number increases dramatically—these events are termed meteor showers.”
What Are Meteor Showers?
A meteor shower is a phenomenon where numerous meteors appear to emanate from a single point in the night sky. These meteors result from streams of cosmic debris known as meteoroids entering the Earth’s atmosphere at very high speeds along parallel paths. Since most meteors are smaller than a grain of sand, the vast majority of them burn up in the atmosphere and do not reach the Earth’s surface.
