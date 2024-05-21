A Massive Meteor Turns The Sky Blue In Spain And Portugal: Videos Go Viral

The meteor was captured from multiple angles by cameras, but a consistent feature among all recordings was the brilliant blue light that illuminated the entire sky before fading away.

On various social media platforms, several users posted videos capturing the rapid movement of the blue light through the sky. In one video, a woman stands by the roadside as the bright light passes over her from above. A user named Colin Rag shared the video on X, stating, ‘Just now: Lightning seen in the skies of Spain and Portugal. This is astonishing.’