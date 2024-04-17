CBSE Board Results 2024 : When, Where And How To Access For Class 10 And 12Tth

As anticipation builds, students await the declaration of CBSE Board Results 2024. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon unveil the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Here’s a comprehensive guide on where and how to access these crucial results.

Availability of Results:

– CBSE Board Results 2024 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education in due course.

– Upon announcement, students can access their Class 10 and Class 12 results through various official websites and alternative platforms.

Checking Methods:

– While the official CBSE website is the primary choice for many students, alternative methods are available to alleviate concerns regarding website crashes.

– Students can explore mobile apps such as DigiLocker and UMANG, or opt for SMS notifications provided by the Board.

– Additionally, results can be accessed through alternative websites like digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

List of Websites:

– cbseresults.nic.in

– results.cbse.nic.in

– cbse.nic.in

– cbse.gov.in

Mobile Apps:

– DigiLocker

– UMANG

SMS Notification:

– To be announced by the Board.

Steps to Check Results:

1. Visit the official CBSE website or other designated platforms.

2. Navigate to the CBSE Board Result 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12.

3. Enter the roll number or registration number and submit.

4. The results for Class 10 or Class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Verify the results and download the page or capture a screenshot (for mobile applications).

6. The downloaded result page will serve as the provisional mark sheet until official mark sheets are distributed by schools.

Examination Details:

– CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024.

– CBSE Class 12 exams were conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

– Examinations for both classes were held in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

– Approximately 39 lakh candidates registered for CBSE Board exams 2024 for Class 10 and Class 12.

As students eagerly anticipate their results, it’s essential to be aware of the various methods available for result checking. Whether through official websites, mobile apps, or SMS notifications, students can ensure timely access to their CBSE Board Results 2024. For further updates and related details, candidates are advised to visit the official CBSE website.