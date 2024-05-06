Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Reserving 5% For Muslims In Karnataka ‘Overnight’ – Deets Inside

Over “vote bank politics”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress saying, that the Muslim reservations provided by the Congress in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will be abolished after Bharatiya Janata Party is voted to power in both these states.

While addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Ujiyarpur, the Union Home Minister response that the Congress gave reservation to Muslims by reducing the quota for SCs, STs and OBCs in Karnataka and Andhra.

“Congress put obstacles in the reservation of backward class people. In Karnataka, they formed government and overnight, without conducting a backward class survey, the Muslim community was included in the backward community and they were given a 5 per cent reservation. Congress reduced the 5 per cent reservation of backward communities and gave it to Muslims. When BJP will form government in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, we will end this reservation of Muslims,” Shah stated.

पूरे बिहार में NDA को भारी जनसमर्थन मिल रहा है। उजियारपुर में विशाल जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहा हूँ… https://t.co/kywKYrgXx8 — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) May 6, 2024

However, Amit Shah, slamming his attack on the opposition over a range of issues, including corruption.

Shah also raged out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and the Congress for not attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya held earlier this year. “RJD’s Lalu Prasad, Congress always opposed construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. RJD and Congress leaders did not attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple because of vote bank politics,” he added.

READ MORE: Jharkhand: ED Recovers 20 Crore From Congress Leader’s Personal Secretary Residence

He also said that the cash recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from a person who sources said worked as the house help of Sanjiv Lal, the personal secretary (PS) to Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, proves that the leaders of the INDIA bloc are “immoral.” He said, “Cash recovery in Jharkhand proves INDIA bloc leaders are corrupt.”

In Andhra Pradesh, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders firmly said that the BJP wouldn’t offer reservation to Muslims based on religion, which goes against their stance, their ally Chandrababu Naidu, from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), had promised to keep the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under the OBC category in the state.

READ MORE: Yogi Aditiyanath Claims Congress And Samajwadi Party Had ‘Ram Droh’ In DNA

Amit Shah was addressing the rally in Bihar’s Samastipur to gather support for Nityanand Rai, the Union Minister pitted by the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Nityanand Rai is contesting against Alok Mehta of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Apart Ujiarpur, HM Amit Shah will also campaign for NDA candidate Shambhavi Choudhary. She is contesting from the Samastipur (SC Reserved) seat on the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPR) ticket.