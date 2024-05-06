Yogi Aditiyanath Claims Congress And Samajwadi Party Had ‘Ram Droh’ In DNA

UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditiya Nath took a dig at Congress and Samajwadi party saying, they have a history of opposing Lord Ram adding that people should not believe them over their poll promises.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, the people that those who supported terrorists and disrespect Ram should not receive any votes. The chief minister addressed an election rally in Unnao, where he said, “Congress and SP have a history of opposing Lord Ram. Congress declined the existence of Lord Ram, while SP claimed that ‘Ayodhya mein ek parinda bhi par nahi (not even a bird could fly in Ayodhya). This dual stance reflects their hypocrisy. In such circumstances, one should never place trust in them.”

He further shared, “So far, voting has taken place on 191 seats in two phases. We observe renewed enthusiasm among the people to reinstate the Modi government. This is not sudden but a result of the transformative changes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last decade. A stark contrast is evident when we compare the pre-2014 era with the developments afterwards.”



Continuing his target, Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of attempting to withdraw cases against terrorists during its tenure. “These individuals sought to revoke cases against terrorists responsible for attacks on Ayodhya, the CRPF camp in Rampur, Sankatmochan temple in Kashi, as well as the courts in Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Varanasi,” said Yogi.

He continued, “The court intensely opposed this move, cautioning that today they talk of withdrawing cases, tomorrow they might honor them with Padma Awards. Subsequently, the court intervened and halted the Samajwadi Party’s actions. This action of the government is dangerous and disgraceful, the abolition of Article 370 in Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased to the world the strength and determination of India’s government.”

Only the Modi-led NDA government could undertake such bold measures, which previous administrations failed to do. Neither the Congress nor the I.N.D.I. alliance can ensure the respect and security of the citizens.” He further focused that for the nation to become strong, prosperous, self-reliant, and developed, it is imperative to re-elect the Modi government for a third term.