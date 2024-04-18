Google Implements Layoffs, Moves Roles Overseas in Cost-Cutting Efforts

Google, has initiated a round of layoffs affecting an unspecified number of employees, as confirmed by a company spokesperson on Wednesday. This move signifies the latest in a series of cost-cutting measures undertaken by the tech giant.

The spokesperson clarified that the layoffs are not company-wide and affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for internal positions. However, details regarding the number of employees impacted and the specific teams involved were not disclosed.

A portion of the affected roles will be relocated to key hubs where the company is expanding its presence, including India, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dublin.

These layoffs follow a trend of job reductions across Google, as well as the broader tech and media industries, reflecting concerns about ongoing economic uncertainty.

The spokesperson explained, “Throughout the latter half of 2023 and into 2024, several of our teams underwent restructuring to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and align resources with key product priorities.”

According to a report from Business Insider, employees in various teams within Google’s real estate and finance departments have been impacted by the layoffs. Specifically, the finance teams affected include Google’s treasury, business services, and revenue cash operations.

Earlier in January, Google laid off hundreds of workers across multiple teams, including engineering, hardware, and assistant teams.