JEE Advance 2024: Regestration To Begin Shortly

JEE Advance 2024: Registration Date

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has initiated the registration process for the highly anticipated Joint Entrance Examination – Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024), starting from April 27, 2024. This significant step marks the beginning of a journey for aspiring engineering students across the nation who have cleared the JEE Main exam and are aiming for admission to prestigious IITs.

JEE Advance 2024: Last Day Of Registration

Prospective candidates are encouraged to register online on the official website of JEE Advanced 2024 before the deadline on May 7, 2024. The exam itself is slated to take place on May 26, 2024, providing applicants with a crucial opportunity to showcase their academic prowess and secure a coveted spot in one of India’s premier engineering institutions.

JEE Advance 2024: Registration Fee

For those keen to complete the registration process, there’s an option to make the necessary payment by May 10, 2024. The registration fee stands at Rs 3,200 for most students, while female candidates and those from SC, ST, and PwD backgrounds are eligible for a discounted fee of Rs 1,600. It’s important to note that the registration fee is non-refundable and non-transferable once paid.

As the exam date draws nearer, candidates can anticipate downloading their admit cards from May 17 to May 26, 2024. These cards will contain vital information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, date of birth, and address for correspondence, along with their respective category details.

JEE Advance 2024: Exam Pattern

In line with contemporary testing methods, the JEE Advanced 2024 will be conducted exclusively in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam comprises two papers, each with a duration of three hours. Candidates must tackle both Paper 1 and Paper 2, each featuring sections on Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, to demonstrate their comprehensive understanding and problem-solving abilities in these core subjects.

JEE Advance 2024: Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2024.

Step 2: Locate and click on the JEE Advanced 2024 link.

Step 3: Access the online registration portal provided.

Step 4: Complete the registration process and proceed to login to your account.

Step 5: Fill out the application form diligently and make the required payment for the application fee.

Step 6: After submission, download and retain a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

With these essential details and guidelines in place, aspiring engineering hopefuls can embark on their journey towards academic excellence and future success in the dynamic field of engineering. As the registration window opens, it’s time for candidates to seize the opportunity and take the first step towards realizing their dreams of pursuing a rewarding career in engineering at IITs.