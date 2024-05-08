Report: Trudeau's Plane Denied Landing In Amritsar In 2018 Until Meeting With Amarinder

In February 2018, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan found themselves embroiled in a diplomatic standoff during their visit to Amritsar, Punjab. According to reports from The Globe and Mail, a Canadian newspaper, Trudeau and Sajjan were initially denied permission to land in Amritsar unless they agreed to meet with then Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The meeting with Captain Amarinder Singh was reportedly tense, with the former CM presenting Trudeau and Sajjan with a dossier containing the names of around 10 Sikh activists, including Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who advocated for the creation of Khalistan. This move was part of India’s longstanding efforts to urge Canada to take legal action against Sikh separatists residing in the country.

Tensions between Canada and India had escalated following the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan separatist and chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, in June 2023. Trudeau had hinted at Indian involvement in Nijjar’s death, further straining diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The meeting between Trudeau, Sajjan, and Captain Amarinder Singh highlighted the complexities of Canada-India relations, particularly regarding issues related to Sikh separatism. Canadian officials assured their Indian counterparts that they would review the dossier, but reiterated that Canadian law did not permit arrests based solely on views disliked by the Indian government.

The dossier was shared at a time when Canada’s intelligence agency, CSIS, was collaborating with India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to investigate the activities of Sikh separatists in Canada, including fundraising efforts and potential connections to terrorism.

Trudeau’s visit to Punjab was marred by controversy even before his meeting with Captain Amarinder Singh. Reports emerged that Jaspal Atwal, a convicted attempted assassin, had been invited to two receptions with the Prime Minister and was photographed with Trudeau’s ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Atwal’s presence further fueled tensions between Canada and India, given his criminal past and his involvement in a past assassination attempt on an Indian cabinet minister in the 1980s.

Overall, Trudeau’s visit to Amritsar in 2018 underscored the delicate balance of diplomatic relations between Canada and India, particularly regarding issues related to Sikh separatism. The meeting with Captain Amarinder Singh, along with controversies surrounding Atwal’s presence, highlighted the challenges of navigating complex geopolitical dynamics in the region. As both countries continue to grapple with these issues, the incident serves as a reminder of the intricacies involved in managing bilateral relations between Canada and India.