Israeli And Hamas Representatives Arrive In Cairo For Gaza Ceasefire Discussions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed his delegation to maintain a steadfast stance on the conditions necessary for the release of hostages and to ensure Israel’s security amid ongoing talks in Cairo aimed at securing a comprehensive truce in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt is hosting delegations from Hamas, Israel, Qatar, and the US with the objective of reaching a lasting ceasefire agreement. The Israeli delegation, comprising members of the Mossad and Shin Bet security agency, arrived in Cairo on Tuesday, according to an Egyptian source speaking to news agency on condition of anonymity.

In a video statement, Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s commitment to its security requirements and the release of hostages. However, he indicated that the ceasefire proposal brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, and accepted by Hamas on Monday, did not fully meet Israel’s essential demands.

Egypt is intensifying its efforts to facilitate a comprehensive truce, with an unnamed high-ranking source quoted by state-affiliated Al-Qahera News affirming Egypt’s engagement with all parties to address the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military initiated a military operation in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, where over one million internally displaced Palestinians have sought refuge since October 7 last year. Reports from the Palestinian official news agency WAFA suggest that at least 20 individuals have been killed in Israeli attacks on Rafah since Tuesday morning.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a call for both Israel and Hamas to cease hostilities, emphasizing the critical juncture faced by Palestinians and Israelis alike. Guterres stressed the necessity of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to alleviate the suffering in Gaza and to secure the release of hostages and their families.

The current diplomatic efforts build upon previous mediation endeavors, including a week-long truce brokered by Cairo, Doha, and Washington in late November 2023. This earlier ceasefire encompassed a prisoner swap between Palestinians and Israelis and facilitated increased humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.

As negotiations continue, hopes for a lasting resolution to the conflict persist, with stakeholders striving to mitigate the humanitarian toll and advance prospects for peace in the region.