Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government, Likens Conditions To British Raj

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Central government, drawing parallels between the current state of affairs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the conditions during the British Raj. Speaking at a gathering of Congress workers in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, where her brother Rahul Gandhi is contesting, she accused the Modi administration of crafting policies that primarily benefit billionaires while neglecting the welfare of the poor.

“British Raj-like conditions are prevalent in the country. The policies of the Modi government are not being made keeping in mind the poor but have been made to benefit the billionaires. International reports show that today the condition of inequality in India is worse than British rule,” Priyanka Gandhi asserted.

Highlighting concerns about the erosion of democratic institutions, she lamented the weakening of vital pillars such as the media and Parliament. Priyanka Gandhi invoked the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru, emphasizing their struggles to strengthen the rights of the people during the independence movement. She expressed dismay that the current government appears intent on depriving citizens of their rights.

In her address, Priyanka Gandhi also accused the government of attempting to alter the Constitution, particularly provisions like reservation that have positively impacted the lives of millions. She criticized the conduct of the Prime Minister, alleging a lack of decorum and dignity in his language, behavior, and actions.

Reflecting on the development initiatives in Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi lamented that projects initiated by the Congress were either shut down or rebranded by the Modi government. Despite efforts to foster employment and prosperity in the region, she claimed that the incumbent administration undermined these endeavors.

The Rae Bareli constituency is set to go to the polls on May 20. In the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi emerged victorious in the constituency, securing a significant mandate. Her son, Rahul Gandhi, previously represented the neighboring Amethi constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2019, until his defeat to BJP’s Smriti Irani.