Air India Express Scraps 70 Flights Due to 'Mass Sick Leave' By Crew Members

Air India Express encountered a significant disruption in its flight operations on Wednesday, with more than 70 flights, primarily international bound, cancelled or delayed due to senior crew members calling in sick. This sudden development has sparked concerns within the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which is closely monitoring the situation.

According to sources within the ministry, the disruptions began on Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday morning, leading the airline to curtail its scheduled operations. The unexpected shortage of crew members resulted in flights being grounded, affecting both domestic and international routes, prompting Civil Aviation authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

Sources revealed that some senior crew members had turned off their mobile phones just before flight operations, citing health issues. With no alternative staff available, the airline had no choice but to cancel the affected flights. In response to the situation, Air India Express issued a statement apologizing to affected passengers and addressing the issue at hand.

A spokesperson for Air India Express stated, “A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimize any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result.”

The spokesperson further emphasized, “We sincerely apologize to our guests for this unexpected disruption and emphasize that this situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide. Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date. Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport.”

This incident sheds light on the operational challenges faced by the airline industry, particularly regarding crew availability and management. It comes on the heels of a similar situation encountered by Vistara on April 1, when more than 100 flights were severely affected due to pilots calling in sick.

The disruption underscores the importance of robust contingency plans and effective communication strategies for airlines to mitigate the impact of unforeseen circumstances on passengers. As Air India Express works to resolve the issue and restore normalcy to its flight operations, passengers are advised to stay updated on the status of their flights and make necessary arrangements accordingly.