TISS Suspends Student Leader Ramadas Prini Sivanandan Over Campus Controversies

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai suspended and debarred student leader Ramadas Prini Sivanandan due to his involvement in various incidents deemed to contravene the institute’s disciplinary regulations. The university’s decision to suspend Sivanandan followed several events in which the student was involved including the screening of a banned BBC documentary on campus, organizing controversial lectures, and participating in protests.

Ramadas, who was also the general secretary of the Progressive Student Federation (PSF), has now been prohibited from entering all TISS campuses, including those in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Tuljapur, for a period extending till two years.

The administration issued a notice regarding the same on April 18 that outlined Ramadas’s activities that were considered breaches of the institute’s rules. These actions include organizing a Bhagat Singh memorial lecture featuring contentious speakers, leading protests outside the director’s residence late at night with loud slogans, and promoting the screening of the documentary “Ram Ke Naam” on social media platforms.

Following an inquiry by a committee that was tasked with the investigation of the potential violations of the institute’s code of conduct committed by Ramadas, it was suggested that the student had to be suspended and debarred. However, the suspension order allows Ramadas to appeal against the decision within a 30-day period.

Ramadas is currently a PhD student in the School of Development Studies at TISS and hasbeen recognized for his advocacy for social justice.

The suspension of Ramadas triggered a strong surge of reactions from various student groups, particularly the PSF, which condemned the administration’s actions as an assault on the students’ rights and freedom of expression. In a press statement, the PSF asserted, “These actions of the administration clearly highlight a trend of active support for the ruling BJP government at the expense of the future of students from marginalized backgrounds.”

“The administration has been increasingly targeting any form of student dissent, particularly following its takeover by the central government last year and the appointment of new leadership in high-ranking administrative positions. The crackdown on student voices opposing BJP government policies is evident in these actions,” the statement added.

A showcause notice was issued to Ramadas on March 16 which highlighted his participation as a speaker at the Parliament March that was held at Jantar Mantar. The PSF pressed that the march was organized under the banner of the United Students of India, a collaborative platform of 16 student organizations.

The press release further also mentioned Ramadas’s academic achievements, noting that he had received the National Fellowship for Scheduled Castes from the Indian government’s Ministry of Social Justice for excelling in the UGC NET examination. “Ramadas has consistently defended student rights on campus and has diligently worked to forge alliances among various student organizations,” the statement affirmed.

In response to the controversy, a TISS official emphasized that such activities by students tarnish the institute’s image and reputation and could impact the placement opportunities in the foreseeable future for the students. “The institute took action against Ramadas in accordance with established rules due to his failure to adhere to the disciplinary code of conduct of the institute,” the official stated.