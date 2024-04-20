Court Reserves Order on Manish Sisodia's Bail Pleas in Delhi Excise Policy Case

A court in New Delhi has postponed its decision on the bail applications of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the alleged case of corruption and money laundering in the Delhi excise policy irregularities. The bail pleas were, reportedly, lodged in the court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Manish Sisodia, who also serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, had filed for interim bail petitions in both cases in order to participate in the campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, Sisodia’s legal team informed the court that the interim bail plea is now redundant since the regular bail plea is under consideration.

In a significant development, Special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, has reserved the order for April 30 after considering arguments that were presented by the central investigation agencies along with Sisodia’s legal representatives.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 on the suspicion of his involvement in the scandal. Subsequently, on March 9, 2023, the ED arrested him in connection with a money laundering case stemming from the initial CBI FIR.

In the Delhi Excice Policy case, The CBI and ED have accused Sisodia of involvement in irregularities during the modification of the policy. Allegations on the Deputy CM include extending undue favors to license holders, waiving or reducing license fees, and extending licenses without proper authorization.

Following these legal proceedings, Sisodia tendered his resignation from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.