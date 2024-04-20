Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan fired back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, affirming his readiness to face any investigation or imprisonment without fear. This rebuttal follows Gandhi’s recent accusations questioning why Vijayan had not faced interrogation or arrest by central agencies despite ongoing controversies.

Speaking at a large election rally in Kozhikode, Vijayan directed pointed remarks towards Gandhi, suggesting that the Congress leader had not evolved from a previous image associated with him. Referencing past criticism by Marxist veteran VS Achuthanandan, who once referred to Gandhi as an “Amul Baby,” Vijayan emphasized the endurance of such perceptions.

Highlighting historical context, Vijayan recalled the period of Indira Gandhi’s rule.“Your grandmother had jailed most of us for more than one-and-a-half years. We have experienced and seen enough interrogation and imprisonment. We are not afraid of jails. So, don’t try to threaten us with investigations and jails; we are not worried,” Vijayan said noting the imprisonment of Left leaders, including himself, during the Emergency. Undeterred by the prospects of investigation or incarceration, Vijayan dismissed any attempt to intimidate him with legal proceedings.

Also read: Murder of MCA Student at BVB Campus Sparks Outrage and Debate

However, Vijayan’s remarks drew sharp criticism from within his own party ranks. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condemned Vijayan’s comments, accusing him of pandering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda. Chennithala urged Vijayan to retract his statements and apologize to Rahul Gandhi for the disparaging remarks.

Similarly, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, criticized Vijayan’s persistent attacks on Gandhi, characterizing the Chief Minister as a mouthpiece for the BJP in Kerala. Satheesan emphasized Gandhi’s role in leading an anti-fascist struggle and condemned the perceived alliance between the CPM and BJP.

Rahul Gandhi, in turn, had previously raised questions about Vijayan’s unscathed status amidst ongoing political turmoil, contrasting his own experiences with investigations and governmental actions targeting opposition figures.

Gandhi’s vocal criticism of Vijayan underscores broader tensions within Kerala’s political landscape, with opposition leaders accusing the Chief Minister of aligning with the BJP’s interests despite ideological differences. As election campaigns intensify, rhetoric between competing parties continues to shape the narrative of Kerala’s political discourse.

Also read: Elon Musk Likely to Postpone India Visit Amidst Tesla’s Critical Quarter Review