Aditi Rao Hydari has received critical acclaim for her sincere portrayal of Bibbojaan, a courtesan, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’. The eight-episode series is billed as a game-changer for the OTT space in India and features some stunning visuals. Actor Siddharth, who recently got engaged to Aditi, has now lauded ‘Heeramandi’.

Siddharth Lauds Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘Heeramandi’

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently got engaged in a private ceremony and added a new dimension to their relationship. The ‘Striker’ actor has now given a shoutout to his ladylove’s new series ‘Heeramandi’. He called it a ‘work of art’ that would make K Asif, the director of ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, proud.

“Acting, Music, Aesthetic, Drama. Grateful that we are living in The Age of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Saab. #heeramandi. A letter of Love and Freedom Told in the confines of a bygone age with images that mesmerize the heart Music and verse that stir the soul.” he added in his Instagram stories post.

Siddharth also shared a still of Aditi from the series.

What’s ‘Heeramandi’ About?

‘Heeramandi’, one of Netflix’s most ambitious Indian projects, is billed as a game-changer for SLB. It has a stellar cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, and Shekhar Suman. Jason Shah, best known for his work in ‘Partner’, essays a negative role in SLB’s magnum opus.

The story centres on a daring woman who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and fears none. Things change when the daughter of her late sister returns to settle an old score. This sets the stage for an intense showdown between the two women.

While talking about the series, Bhansali once said it is a tale of ‘extraordinary women’ and added that his association with Netflix will help the show get wide patronage.

All eight episodes of ‘Heeramandi’ premiered on Netflix on May 1.