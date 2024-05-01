TDP-BJP-JSP Alliance Unveils 'Praja Manifesto' Ahead of Andhra Pradesh Polls

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance have jointly released their manifesto named ‘Praja Manifesto’ ahead of the forthcoming phases of the Lok Sabha Elections for the year. The manifesto outlines various promises and underlines initiatives that are aimed at addressing the needs of the people of the state.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu along with JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan, and Andhra Pradesh BJP in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh presented the key points of the manifesto during a press conference held at Undavalli in Guntur. Among the various notable promises, the party has made a commitment to provide a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the state, along with free bus travel for women on RTC buses.

The alliance also pledged to offer Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth, aiming to create job opportunities and support the youth until they secure employment. Additionally, the manifesto includes provisions for financial support to school-going children through the ‘Thalliki Vandhanam’ initiative and assistance to households with free gas cylinders to mitigate the impact of rising prices.

Moreover, the manifesto even outlines plans for the development of handloom and powerloom sectors, with provisions for free electricity and financial assistance to weavers and their families. It also includes proposals for the welfare of minority communities, such as pensions from the age of 50, establishment of a haj house, and financial support for mosque management.

Furthermore, the alliance announced plans to conduct a ‘skill census’ across the state, a pioneering initiative aimed at enhancing the productivity of the workforce. In addition to these initiatives, the manifesto promises various measures to uplift backward classes (BCs), including pensions for BCs from the age of 50, restoration of 34 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies, and recommendations for implementing 33 per cent reservations for BCs in the legislature.

The NDA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh are gearing up for the upcoming elections, where they will be contesting against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc. The elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled for May 13, with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4.

As part of the seat-sharing agreement among NDA partners, the TDP has been allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Meanwhile, the Jana Sena Party will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats, as the alliance aims to secure victory in the upcoming polls and address the needs and aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

