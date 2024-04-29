Asaduddin Owaisi (President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) stirred controversy on Saturday by asserting that Muslim men are the most frequent users of condoms in India. His statement came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks, which referred to the Muslim community as “those who have more children.”

Accusing Prime Minister Modi of disseminating falsehoods to stoke animosity among the Hindu populace, Owaisi asserted, “The Prime Minister is alleging that Muslims are proliferating. However, data from the Modi government itself indicates a decline in the fertility rate among Muslims. Despite this, he insists that we are expanding our numbers. The BJP and RSS are perpetuating this falsehood to advance the narrative that Muslims will soon become the majority in India.”

Addressing a public rally in Hyderabad, where he is contesting in the Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi emphasized, “According to government data, if there is any community in India where men predominantly utilize condoms, it is the Muslim community. I am not making baseless claims; this is backed by official statistics.”

The controversy erupted after Prime Minister Modi, speaking in Rajasthan last week, accused the Congress party of favoring those with larger families for wealth distribution if they come to power. This remark sparked widespread outrage, prompting the Congress to file a complaint with the Election Commission against the Prime Minister, resulting in a notice issued to the BJP.

Owaisi further lambasted PM Modi, alleging a history of fearmongering and fostering animosity towards Muslims and Dalits since the Gujarat riots of 2002.

“Every publication boasts about Modi’s Guarantee. There is only one aspect to Modi’s Guarantee, which is the perpetuation of animosity towards Dalits and Muslims. How much longer will you propagate this hatred? While our faith and beliefs may differ, we are all citizens of this nation,” Owaisi asserted.

The Chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also criticized PM Modi for labeling Muslims as “infiltrators,” condemning what he described as the Prime Minister’s true intentions being revealed.

“He appeared on television, and people shared his speech with me. I asked them, why the surprise? This is the genuine face of Modi,” charged Owaisi.

“He was merely deceiving everyone with slogans like ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,’” he added, implying a betrayal of trust by the Prime Minister.