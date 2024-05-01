Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Makes Surprise Entry into Politics, Joins BJP

Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly, has made a foray into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Popularly known for her role as the lead in the show, Ganguly confirmed the announcement of her affiliation with the PM Modi-led party on Wednesday. The news has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry and political circles alike.

Ganguly’s political affiliation was officially announced by prominent BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni during a press conference. Expressing her gratitude and enthusiasm, Ganguly remarked, “I am so honoured to be here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has influenced me a lot. I am a big fan of PM Modi. BJP has been doing great work and therefore I wanted to join the BJP. I am very thankful to the party.”

#WATCH | Actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi She says, “…When I see this ‘Mahayagya’ of development, I feel that I should also take part in this…I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good…” pic.twitter.com/x7pT7oq0xB — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

Emphasizing her commitment to contributing to the nation’s development, Ganguly expressed her aspirations to partake in the ongoing “Mahayagya” (grand ritual) of progress orchestrated by the BJP-led government. “When I see this ‘Mahayagya’ of development, I feel that I should also take part in this. I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good,” Ganguly asserted, underlining her dedication to serving the public and contributing to the nation’s advancement.

Ganguly’s transition from the silver screen to the political arena marks a significant milestone in her career, signaling a new chapter filled with challenges and opportunities for the acclaimed actress-turned-politician. As she embarks on this transformative journey, Ganguly’s fans and well-wishers await eagerly to witness her impact on the political landscape and her continued contributions to society.

