West Bengal Governor CV Anand On Molestation Allegations Said, 'Truth Will Prevail'

CV Ananda Bose on Thursday has denied the allegations of molestation on him saying “truth will prevail”. He also added that he will not be “cowed down by the engineered narratives”.

The allegations surfaces, when prime minister modi is soon coming to stay raj bhavan in Kolkata.

In a post on X, the Governor said: “To the Raj Bhavan staff who expressed solidarity with governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose against whom some deregatory narratives were circulated by two disgruntled employees as agents of political parties, Hon’ble governor said: truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me. god bless them. but they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal.

Raj bhavan statement

On the controversy, Raj Bhavan West Bengal has issued statement.

“for defamation and anti-constitutional media statements against the governor, a junior gubernatorial appointee Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister of state department of finance has been banned entry into the Raj bhavan premises of Kolkata, Darjeeling and Barrackpore. Governor has also instructed that he will not participate in any function attended by the Minister. Attorner General of India has been contacted for further advice on further legal steps against the Minister.”

West Bengal Ruling party MP says, it’s appaling

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose took to X and said that a woman had alleged that she went to west Bengal raj bhavan to meet the governor and in return she got molested.

“BIG. Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose accused of molesting a woman. How utterly APPALING and HORRYFYING. Ahead of PM Modi visit to Kolkata who is supposed to stay overnight at Raj Bhavan, a woman has alleged that she was molested while she went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan today. The complainant has been taken to the Hare Street police station for filing a complaint. The woman has accused the governor of molesting her. Shocking and disgraceful,” said Ghose.