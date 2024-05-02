Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flood-Like Conditions and Landslides in Assam's Dima Hasao District

Intense rainfall in Assam’s Dima Hasao district has resulted in a flood-like scenario and multiple landslides across the hill district, causing disruptions in communication channels.

Persistent downpours have caused waterlogging in various areas of the district, including Haflong town.

The railway service has been impacted by landslides occurring between Jatinga-Lampur and New Harangajao, leading to interruptions in train operations.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, confirmed to ANI that in certain sections, the railway tracks were inundated with water and mud.

“The clearance process is currently underway. Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage to the railway tracks. We remain vigilant and are monitoring the situation closely,” stated Sabyasachi De.

Meanwhile, the Dima Hasao district police issued an advisory notice, announcing the closure of the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH 27 to all vehicular traffic until 4 pm today due to heavy rains.

Additionally, the District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, in a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of Haflong Municipal Board, highlighted concerns about the overflowing Haflong Lake, which is causing damage to nearby properties and roads.

The letter urged immediate action to clear drains and facilitate the direct release of lake water into drainage systems. A response to the directive was requested within three days.

As the region grapples with the aftermath of heavy rainfall, authorities are working diligently to mitigate the impact and restore normalcy.