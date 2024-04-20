UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2024 Declared, Download Your Score Card

The UP Board has officially announced the results for both the 10th and 12th classes. The results will be available on official websites such as upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Last year, the pass percentages for UP Board 10th and 12th were 89.78% and 75.52%, respectively. With the release of these results, the anticipation of over 55 lakh high school and intermediate students registered with the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UP Board) has come to an end.
During the board examinations conducted from February 22 to March 9, a total of 3,24,008 candidates were absent, including 1,84,986 from high school and 1,39,022 from intermediate. The UP Board saw registrations from 29,47,311 students for the 10th board exam and 25,77,997 for the Intermediate exam. Compared to last year’s results, which were declared on April 25, this year’s results have been released five days earlier. Before the release, the UP Board ensured all discrepancies were addressed. Copies of state and district toppers were re-checked, and meticulous data collection and mark tallying were conducted to mitigate any errors in the results.
Following the announcement of results, the original mark sheet/certificate of Class 10 from the Uttar Pradesh Board 2024 will be distributed to candidates through their registered schools or board offices in the coming days. This streamlined process ensures that students receive their official documents promptly after the result declaration, facilitating further academic pursuits or career endeavors.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP 10th Result 2024:
- Step 1: To check the result of Uttar Pradesh High School Examination 2024, the candidate should have his/her roll number.
- Step 2: After the release of Uttar Pradesh High School Class 10 Exam Result 2024, a link will be found in the Some Useful Important Link section in this page, the candidate has to click on the Download Result.
- Step 3: To view the result of UPMSP Class 10 High School 2024, the candidate has to enter his/her roll number along with the captcha / date of birth which has been asked and click on the submit button.
- Step 4: After submitting, the candidate’s class 10 board result 2024 will be displayed on his screen, the candidate will also be able to see the subject-wise number / marks. Candidates must take a screenshot/print of the result page.
- Step 5: The UPMSP original marksheet/certificate of class 10 of Uttar Pradesh Board 2024 will be received by the candidate from his/her registered school or board office a few days after the release of the examination result.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP 12th Result 2024:
- Step 1: To check the result of Uttar Pradesh High School Examination 2024, the candidate should have his/her roll number.
- Step 2: After the release of Uttar Pradesh High School Class 12 Exam Result 2024, a link will be found in the Some Useful Important Link section in this page, the candidate has to click on the Download Result.
- Step 3: To view the result of UPMSP Class 12 High School 2024, the candidate has to enter his/her roll number along with the captcha / date of birth which has been asked and click on the submit button.
- Step 4: After submitting, the candidate’s class 12 board result 2024 will be displayed on his screen, the candidate will also be able to see the subject-wise number / marks. Candidates must take a screenshot/print of the result page.
- Step 5: The UPMSP original marksheet/certificate of class 12 of Uttar Pradesh Board 2024 will be received by the candidate from his/her registered school or board office a few days after the release of the examination result.