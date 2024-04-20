UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2024 Declared, Download Your Score Card

The UP Board has officially announced the results for both the 10th and 12th classes. The results will be available on official websites such as upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Last year, the pass percentages for UP Board 10th and 12th were 89.78% and 75.52%, respectively. With the release of these results, the anticipation of over 55 lakh high school and intermediate students registered with the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UP Board) has come to an end.

During the board examinations conducted from February 22 to March 9, a total of 3,24,008 candidates were absent, including 1,84,986 from high school and 1,39,022 from intermediate. The UP Board saw registrations from 29,47,311 students for the 10th board exam and 25,77,997 for the Intermediate exam. Compared to last year’s results, which were declared on April 25, this year’s results have been released five days earlier. Before the release, the UP Board ensured all discrepancies were addressed. Copies of state and district toppers were re-checked, and meticulous data collection and mark tallying were conducted to mitigate any errors in the results.