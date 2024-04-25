JEE Main Result 2024 : Cut-Off Up By 2.45%; 56 Candidates Achieve 100 %

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2. Telangana has once again emerged as the state with the highest number of 100 percentilers, continuing its trend from the previous year.

Result Announcement

The results for JEE Main April session 2 are now available on the official website of NTA – jeemain.nta.ac.in.

This year, a total of 9.24 lakh candidates registered for the exams, with 8.2 lakh appearing for both the January and April sessions.

Increase in 100 Percentilers

Compared to the previous year, there has been a significant increase in the number of candidates achieving a perfect score of 100.

A total of 56 candidates have secured 100 NTA score in Paper 1 (BE/BTech), including two girls – Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi. This marks an increase of 13 candidates from 2023, where only 43 candidates achieved the feat.

State-wise Distribution

Telangana leads the tally once again, with 15 students achieving a perfect NTA score, up from 11 in the previous year.

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh follow closely behind, each boasting 7 students with 100 percentiles, compared to 2 and 5 respectively in 2023.

How to check scores at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in Step 2: Click on the result link Step 3: Insert application number and roll number as credentials Step 4: Submit and download the JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 result

Comparison of State Figures

Several states have witnessed a notable change in the number of 100 percentilers.

56 students get 100 percentile

Delhi NCR saw an increase from 2 to 6, while Rajasthan maintained its count at 5. Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh also reported varying numbers of top performers.

Registrations and Participation

A total of 1179569 candidates registered for the April 2024 session,

out of which 1067959 appeared for the exams.

Notably, 377921 were general students, 134465 were general EWS, 416440 were OBC-NCL, 103422 were SC, and 35711 were ST candidates.

JEE Cut-off

The cut-off scores for various categories have seen an increase compared to the previous year. For instance, the cut-off for general category candidates for JEE (Advanced) is now 93.23, up from 90.77 in 2023.

Impact on Education

The increase in the number of 100 percentilers reflects the growing competitiveness of JEE Main exams. It underscores the importance of thorough preparation and dedication among aspirants.

The announcement of JEE Main 2024 session 2 results brings both relief and anticipation for aspirants. The impressive performance of students from Telangana and other states highlights the significance of quality education and rigorous training in achieving academic excellence. As candidates await further opportunities in their academic journey, the results serve as a reminder of the rewards that diligent effort and perseverance can bring in the competitive landscape of entrance examinations.