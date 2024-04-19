JAC 10th Result 2024 Declared: Check Your Scores Now

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially announced the results for the Class 10 Matric examination on April 19, 2024. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their results on the official websites of JAC, namely jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Here are the live updates and details regarding the JAC 10th Result 2024.

Highlights of JAC 10th Result 2024:

– Declaration Date: April 19, 2024

– Official Website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com

– Pass Percentage: Announced at the press conference conducted by JAC officials

– Result Availability: Candidates can access their results online

How to Check JAC 10th Result 2024:

To check their JAC 10th Result 2024, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com.

2. Look for the “JAC 10th Result 2024” link on the homepage.

3. Click on the link to proceed.

4. A new page will appear, prompting candidates to enter their login details.

5. After entering the required information, click on the “Submit” button.

6. The result will be displayed on the screen.

7. Candidates can check their scores and download the result page.

8. It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Examination Details:

– Exam Dates: The JAC 10th board examination was conducted from February 6 to February 26.

– Exam Shifts:Exams were held in the first shift from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm.

– OMR Sheets:For OMR sheets, the examination was conducted from 9:45 am to 11:20 am.

– Question Booklet:For the question booklet, the exam was conducted from 11:25 am to 1:05 pm.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of JAC for more details and updates regarding the JAC 10th Result 2024.

With the official declaration of the JAC 10th Result 2024, students can now check their scores and assess their performance in the Matric examination. The JAC has provided a convenient online platform for candidates to access their results, ensuring transparency and accessibility. We congratulate all the successful candidates and wish them the best for their future endeavors. For any further inquiries or assistance, candidates can refer to the official website of JAC.