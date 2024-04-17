ICAI 2024 Issues CA Inter Exam Admit Cards Online

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the release of admit cards for the upcoming Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations. Candidates gearing up for these crucial exams must take note of the schedule and procedures for downloading their admit cards.

Exam Schedule:

– The CA Intermediate exams are set to commence on May 2, with Group 1 exams scheduled for May 3, 5, and 9, and Group 2 exams on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024.

– Similarly, the CA Final exams will kick off on May 2 for Group 1 and May 10 for Group 2, with subsequent dates for both groups as specified.

International Taxation Assessment Test:

– The International Taxation Assessment Test is slated for May 14 and 16, 2024, adding another dimension to the examination schedule.

Exam Syllabus:

– The CA Intermediate exam encompasses eight subjects divided into two groups, covering a range of topics including Accounting, Corporate and Other Laws, Cost and Management Accounting, and Taxation in Group 1.

– Group 2 subjects include Advanced Accounting, Auditing and Assurance, Enterprise Information Systems and Strategic Management, Financial Management, and Economics for Finance.

– The CA Final exam, also structured into two groups, covers subjects such as Financial Reporting, Strategic Financial Management, Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics, and Corporate and Economic Laws in Group 1.

– Group 2 encompasses topics like Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation, Electives, Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation, and Indirect Tax Laws.

Steps to Download Admit Cards:

– Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

– Locate and click on the ICAI admit card 2024 link designated for the Inter or Final examination.

– Provide the required login credentials on the new page that opens.

– Upon submission, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

– Verify the details on the admit card and proceed to download the page.

– Make sure to retain a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

With the release of admit cards, candidates are urged to complete the download process promptly and ensure accuracy in the details provided. As the examination dates draw near, diligent preparation coupled with adherence to exam guidelines will be instrumental in achieving success in the CA Intermediate and Final examinations.