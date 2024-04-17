Aditya Srivastava, who clinched the prestigious first position in the Civil Services Examination, shared his journey on Wednesday, expressing his gratitude and acknowledging the challenges he faced along the way. Srivastava revealed that despite aiming for a commendable rank, he was pleasantly surprised to secure the top spot.

Srivastava emphasized the importance of consistent hard work and smart strategies in achieving goals. “It was a bit difficult to sink in but after that I was ecstatic. I was not expecting Rank 1, I was praying to God to get into the top 70, so that I can get into Indian Administrative Services. It was difficult because you consistently have to acknowledge your mistakes and then try to rectify them despite not knowing how to. But with the help of my mentors and seniors, I was able to achieve that,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of perseverance and diligence in the preparation for the civil service exam, Srivastava stressed, “Being consistent and hard work along with smart work is the key to doing whatever you want to achieve and the same holds well for this field as well.”

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023 on April 16. Animesh Pradhan secured the second position, followed by Donuru Ananya Reddy in third place. A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for various central government services, as stated by the UPSC.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Aditya Srivastava, who secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, says “It was a bit difficult to sink in but after that I was ecstatic. I was not expecting Rank 1, I was praying to God to get into the top 70, so that I can get… pic.twitter.com/Gp637Sd0nN — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

Family members of Aditya Srivastava expressed immense joy and pride in his remarkable achievement. Aabha Srivastava, his mother, attributed his success to blessings, hard work, and encouragement from his father. Shivram Srivastava, his grandfather, expressed pride in Aditya’s consistent academic excellence, stating, “He was always a topper.”

Aditya’s father, Ajay, expressed astonishment at his son’s achievement, stating, “I had no idea that he would get the number one rank in the country.”

The Civil Services Examination, conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main, and interview – by the UPSC, selects officers for prestigious roles including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.