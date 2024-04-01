Delhi: LG VK Saxena Recommends NIA To Investigate Against CM Arvind Kejriwal Over ‘Khalistani Political Funding’

VK Saxena, Delhi Lieutenant Governor has recommended NIA (National Investigating Agency) to investigate against Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving Khalistani political funding from “Sikh for justice” a banned terrorist organization.

LG had received a complaint that Kejriwal-led A.A.P had received a high amount of funding USD- 16 million from extremist Khalistan groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and espousing the Pro-Khalistani sentiments. In a letter to the Union Home Secretary, Saxena referred to a video (which he said was enclosed with the missive) in which Pannun declares Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party “received a stunning amount of USD 16 million dollars in funding from Khalistani groups.”

“I am directed to forward a complaint dated 01.04.2024 (in original) received from Ashoo Mongia National General Secretary (World Hindu Federation India), along with a printout of posts on platform ‘X’ (erstwhile Twitter), made by Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, a former worker of Aam Aadmi Party, referred in the enclosed letter and a pen drive as received,” the letter stated.

He further stated, “In his communication, the complainant has referred to the contents of a video (in enclosed pen drive), purportedly featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, (Khalistani terrorist and founder of banned organization Sikhs For Justice), wherein he has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal has received a staggering amount of USD 16 million dollars in funding from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022. It has also been alleged that a clandestine meeting scurred in 2014 between Kejriwal and pro-Khalistani Sikhs at Gurudwara Richmond Hills, New York. During the said meeting. Kejriwal purportedly promised to facilitate the release of Devender Pal Bhullar, in return for substantial financial backing from Khalistani factions to Aam Aadmi Party.”

The letter stated, “The complainant has also stated that as per tweets on Platform ‘X’, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, who was worker in AAP, shared a picture of Arvind Kejriwal and Sikh leaders that took place at Richmond Hill Gurudwara, New York, United States of America, in 2014 (a few copies of photographs enclosed). In his tweets he also confirmed that apart from attending public meetings, Kejriwal held a closed door meeting, at the Richmond Hills Gurudwara, with Pro- Khalistani Sikh Leaders. It has also been mentioned in the letter that Kejriwal wrote to former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee seeking clemency for Bhullar.

In this context a copy of a letter by Arvind Kejriwal addressed to one Sh. Iqbal Singh is enclosed. The letter dated 27.01.2014 mentions that ‘Our government is sympathetic to the issue and would take all necessary steps to ensure full justice. It further mentions that ‘Delhi Government has already recommended to the President the release of Prof. Bhullar and would be working on other issues including the formation of SIT etc. The same was widely reported in the media. As per news reports of that time, Iqbal Singh was sitting on a fast at Jantar Mantar, demanding a written assurance for release of Bhullar. He ended the fast after receiving the letter from Kejriwal”.

Saxena has recommended that since the complaint is made against a Chief Minister and relates to political funding received from a banned terrorist organization, “the electronic evidence adduced by the complainant requires investigation including forensic examination.”

“Keeping in view, the sensitivity and seriousness of the allegations levelled in the complaint, Lt. Governor has desired that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, may consider referring the matter to the National Investigation Agency for conducting comprehensive investigation into the matter,” he stated.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

