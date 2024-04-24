UPSC CAPF 2024 Application Process Commences; Check Direct Link

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated the online application process for the UPSC CAPF 2024 on April 24. Interested candidates aiming to apply for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024 can submit their applications through the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF Exam Date 2024:

The written examination for CAPF 2024 is scheduled for August 4, 2024. This examination is conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which include:

– Border Security Force (BSF)

– Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

– Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

– Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

– Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

How to Apply for UPSC CAPF 2024:

Candidates must apply online using the official UPSC website https://www.upsconline.nic.in. It is mandatory to register first on the One Time Registration (OTR) platform available on the Commission’s website before proceeding with the online application. OTR registration needs to be done only once in a lifetime, and candidates who are already registered can directly fill the application form.

Step-by-Step Guide for Application

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on “Exam Notification: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024.”

3. A new page will open; click on “Click Here” to apply online for UPSC CAPF 2024.

4. Begin filling the online application form and upload all required documents.

5. Complete the payment of online application fees and submit the form.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Important Dates and Application Details:

– The last date for online application submission is May 14, 2024, until 18:00 hours.

– The application correction window will be open for 07 days from May 15 to May 21, 2024.

– Candidates should ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before applying.

– Admission at each stage of the examination will be provisional and subject to meeting specified eligibility criteria.

Candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification of UPSC CAPF 2024 available on the official UPSC website for comprehensive information regarding eligibility criteria, age limits, instructions, and more.

Check notification here