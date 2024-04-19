Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates

The voting process for the initial phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced on April 19 in 102 constituencies spread across 21 States and four Union Territories. Notable contenders include 8 Union Ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbanada Sonowal, Jitendra Singh, and Bhupendra Yadav, alongside Gaurav Gogoi from the Congress, Kanimozhi from the DMK, and K. Annamalai, the BJP’s leader in Tamil Nadu. The largest number of seats in this phase, amounting to 39 from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry, are from southern India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several visits to Tamil Nadu during the campaign, as the BJP aimed to establish a presence in the state. However, the primary competition remains between the Dravidian parties—the ruling DMK and AIADMK. Voting also took place for 25 seats in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Assam, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Arunachal Pradesh, and one each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh. Concurrently, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats) were also underway. Uttar Pradesh witnessed a three-cornered contest involving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the INDIA bloc, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In Jammu and Kashmir, the only parliamentary seat contested in this phase was Udhampur-Doda. BJP’s Jitendra Singh, a Union Minister closely associated with the Prime Minister, faced competition from Congress’ Chaudhary Lal Singh and G.M. Saroori from the Democratic Progressive Azad Party. Other critical states for the BJP include West Bengal and Maharashtra. The BJP-led NDA, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims for a stronger majority, while the opposition INDIA bloc constituents are anticipating a resurgence after setbacks in the 2014 and 2019 elections. Live Updates

BJP candidate from Cooch Behar votes in the first phase

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency Nisith Pramanik casts his vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.

TMC has fielded Jagdish Chandra Barma Basunia and Congress has fielded Piya Roy Chowdhury from Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat.

APRIL19, 2024 12:13 Congress Candidate from Cooch on violence during election polls Cooch Behar, West Bengal: After casting her vote, Congress Candidate from Cooch Behar Piya Roy Chowdhury says, “…Violence is taking place…I did cast my vote. EC is not working appropriately…People are threatened to vote; BJP and TMC are doing this, Congress is a peaceful party; this fight is going on between BJP and TMC…” #WATCH | Cooch Behar, West Bengal: After casting her vote, Congress Candidate from Cooch Behar Piya Roy Chowdhury says, “…Violence is taking place…I did cast my vote. EC is not working appropriately…People are threatened to vote; BJP and TMC are doing this, Congress is a… pic.twitter.com/d2xOyOU5m3 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Cooch Behar, West Bengal: Congress Candidate from Cooch Behar Piya Roy Chowdhury casts her vote.

BJP has fielded Union Minister Nisith Pramanik from Cooch Behar constituency.

Comedian & Actor Yogi Babu casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

APRIL19, 2024 12:06 Mizoram CM Lalduhoma votes at polling booth in Aizawl Mizoram CM Lalduhoma cast his vote at a polling booth in Chawlhhmun, Aizawl today. #WATCH | Mizoram CM Lalduhoma cast his vote at a polling booth in Chawlhhmun, Aizawl today.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/jv03x1CTc6 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Union Home Minister to file for nomination

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to shortly file his nomination from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Congress has fielded its party secretary Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along on the importance of elections

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along says “Today is a very important day for Nagaland and the entire country as the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections has started today. Every citizen should vote to make our nation into ‘Viksit Bharat’ under the leadership of PM Modi…We need to come out and cast our vote in favour of the vision that today’s Bharat has for a ‘Viksit Bharat’…”

Nagaland minister votes in the first phase of Lok Sabha

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along casts his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha Election at a polling station in Alongtaki, Mokokchung.

Tamil Nadu Governor and wife vote at booth in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and his wife Lakshmi cast their vote at a polling booth in Chennai.

Actress trisha Krishnan votes from booth in Chennai

Actress Trisha Krishnan casts her vote at a polling booth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Banwarilal Purohit casts vote in Nagpur

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagpur, Maharashtra

State Assembly elections 2024 voter turnout Arunachal Pradesh records 19.46% voter turnout till 11 am, Sikkim 21.20%

Imran Masood on people’s approach towards the elections

Uttar Pradesh: Congress candidate from Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat Imran Masood says, “The biggest thing is that there is no bitterness. Everything is being done with love. We will win the elections… Ram is not an election issue…Voting is underway to save the Constitution…” BJP has made former MP Raghav Lakhanpal as its candidate for this seat. Majid Ali is in the fray from BSP.

Anil Baluni on public support

Uttarakhand: BJP candidate from Pauri Garhwal constituency Anil Baluni says “There is tremendous public support everywhere. You can see that ‘400 paar’ is going to be fully achieved. Pauri Garhwal is a very big area, we will work here to promote tourism…Last time, we said ‘300 paar’ and we crossed it, this time we are saying ‘400 paar’ and we will cross the mark of 400 seats…”

Congress Candidate Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed Casts Vote in Lakshadweep Elections

Congress candidate from Lakshadweep, Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed casts his vote at a polling booth in Andrott. NCP-SCP has fielded Mohammed Faizal and Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Yusuf TP from here.

PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

“Congress shehzada mocked my Dwarka pooja for vote bank politics.” Said Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NCP-SCP candidate Mohammed Faizal casts his vote at a polling booth in Andrott, Lakshadweep.

Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Yusuf TP and Congress has fielded Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed here.

Voter turnout till 11 am for phase 1 of polling:

Lakshadweep records the lowest – 16.33%

Tripura records the highest – 33.28%

#LokSabhaElections2024📷 | Voter turnout till 11 am for phase 1 of polling: Lakshadweep records the lowest – 16.33%

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio casts his vote at a polling booth in Kohima.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma casts his vote at a polling booth in Tura, West Garo Hills.

Voter turnout in Bihar till 11 am

Aurangabad – 15.03%

Jamui – 19.33%

Gaya – 14.50%

Nawada – 17.65%

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses public meeting

Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: Addressing a public meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have been provided with a safe environment of security. The transformation we are witnessing in the nation is wonderful and unprecedented…There is only one voice that can be heard from across the nation and it is ‘phir ek baar Modi sarkar aur abki baar 400 paar…”

Sachin Pilot comments on the atmosphere surrounding elections in India

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, “There is an atmosphere of change in the entire country and state and based on what I am seeing, I think that the performance of Congress will be much better than before and INDIA alliance will get a majority on June 4…It makes no sense to give a guarantee to cross 200,300,500 seats, all I can say is that in Rajasthan, we will get more seats than the BJP and INDIA alliance will cross the majority mark of 272 seats in the country. The voters of our country are very intelligent and the strike rate of Congress will be better in the places where BJP is directly contesting against us…”

Maharashtra Congress President casts his vote

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole casts his vote at a pooling station in Bhandara.

Congress candidate Kawasi Lakhma casts vote

Chhattisgarh: Congress candidate from Bastar, Kawasi Lakhma cast his vote at a polling booth here.

BJP has fielded Mahesh Kashyap from here.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses gratitude for being the opportuntiy to contest Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP candidate from Vidisha Constituency, Shivraj Singh Chouhan says “I am fortunate that BJP, PM Modi and the party president JP Nadda have once again given me an opportunity to serve the people of Vidisha. Since childhood, I started my struggle to serve the public and after becoming MP and Chief Minister, I left no stone unturned in the development of Vidisha. Serving the public is the worship of God for me…I will try with all my might to serve the people, develop the region and work for my country…” #WATCH | Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP candidate from Vidisha Constituency, Shivraj Singh Chouhan says “I am fortunate that BJP, PM Modi and the party president JP Nadda have once again given me an opportunity to serve the people of Vidisha. Since childhood, I started my… pic.twitter.com/3Xm2oolqNu — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Maharashtra Deputy CM and wife cast vote

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis cast their votes at a polling booth in Nagpur

Udhayanidhi Stalin on the mood of voters

Chennai: Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin says, “The mood of the voters of Tamil Nadu is that the DMK and INDIA alliance will sweep the elections.”

BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs puja

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP’s BJP candidate from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs puja at his residence ahead of filing his nomination papers today.

Chhattisgath Deputy CM urges people to vote

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma says, “Bastar is voting today in the first phase. I appeal to all the voters of Bastar Parliamentary constituency to cast their votes. The voting percentage should be 100% in Bastar..”

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin casts vote

Chennai: Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin along with his wife casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai

Former Chhattisgarh CM and State Assembly Speaker Raman Singh on Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Rajnandgaon: Former Chhattisgarh CM and State Assembly Speaker Raman Singh says, “These elections, the festival of democracy has come with possibilities for the country. Bastar is voting today in the first phase of the election. I urge all voters to vote in large numbers…”

World’s smallest woman casts vote

Maharashtra: World’s smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge cast her vote at a polling booth in Nagpur today.

PM Modi addresses rally in Amroha

BJP national president JP Nadda on Lok Sabha ELection

BJP national president JP Nadda says, “Today is the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections. My humble request to all of you is that you all should participate in this great festival… Your every vote is going to be against corruption, against ‘parivarvad’ and appeasement…We know that your every vote will strengthen the villages, empower women, give wings to the aspirations of the youth and contribute to the farmers moving forward with dignity… I also want to say that your vote will fulfil the resolve of a safe India, a prosperous India and a developed India and for this, it is necessary for all of you to vote and ensure your participation in this election.”

Wheelchair-bound voters at polling booth

Wheelchair-bound voters being assisted by volunteers at a polling booth in Andrott, Lakshadweep.

Bastar IG P Sundarraj on Lok Sabha Elections

Chhattisgarh: Bastar IG P Sundarraj says, “Voting for the first phase has begun in Bastar. People are reaching the polling booths with enthusiasm and confidence…Three-layer cordon security arrangements have been made in the area, additional forces have also been deployed. Besides this, in border areas, special forces of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha are also cooperating with us in maintaining security…”

Rajasthan Deputy CM casts vote

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari casts her vote at a polling booth in Jaipur

dhampur, J&K: As the first phase is underway, after the wedding newly married couple heads straight to vote as they exercise their franchise.

J&K: Union Minister and Udhampur constituency BJP candidate Dr Jitendra Singh arrives at a polling booth in Udhampur Congress has fielded Choudhary Lal Singh from this seat.

“Chennai Central has lowest voter turnout of 8.59 pc”: CEO Satyabrata Sahoo.

Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay Sethupathi casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai.

While addressing a public rally in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Today, the first phase of the Lok Sabha Electionsections is taking place. This is a big day for the festival of democracy. I want to appeal to all the voters to use their rights and cast their votes…”

Tamil Nadu: DMK candidate from Perambalur, K.N. Arun Nehru cast his vote at a polling booth in Kanakiliyanallur, Tiruchirappalli district.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Mahakali Temple in Sangareddy, Telangana.

Gaya, Bihar: Former Bihar CM and NDA candidate from Gaya Lok Sabha seat Jitan Ram Manjhi says, “…Some primary issues are clear, North Bihar that is often battered by flood…South Bihar suffers drought; we want South Bihar to get permanent relief from drought and flood…Corridor of Budh and Vishnu should be built in Gaya…”

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat.

Gondia, Maharashtra: NCP leader Praful Patel says, “The mood of the nation is for development. The mood of the nation is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. All the schemes that he has promised in the last ten years, he has delivered. The country has become a vibrant nation. There will always be problems. You cannot say that all problems have been solved but the direction is to solve the problems and to overcome them. This is a big change…”

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang says “…Our biggest issue is the development of the state. Our party has done the work that could not be done by the previous govt in the last 25 years…In the last 5 years, our party workers have won the hearts of the people. We are sure that our party will win 32 out of 32 Assembly seats…For the first time in the history of Sikkim, such a peaceful election is taking place…”

NCP leader Praful Patel along with his family members casts his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections , at a polling booth in Gondia, Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh cast his vote at a polling booth in Crawford, Tiruchirappalli today.

Anil Baluni, the BJP candidate contesting from the Pauri Garhwal constituency in Uttarakhand, exercised his right to vote at a polling booth located in Pauri Garhwal. This region is witnessing a significant electoral battle, with the Congress fielding its former Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Ganesh Godiyal, as a contender for this seat.

The Pauri Garhwal constituency has historically been a stronghold for the BJP, having secured victories in the last two consecutive parliamentary elections held in 2014 and 2019.

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi urges people to vote to “strengthen democracy”

Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu: Ajith Kumar casts vote in Thiruvanmiyur

Tamil Nadu Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan arrives at a polling booth in Koyambedu, Chennai to cast his vote. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not contesting the party supported and campaigned for DMK.

Maharashtra: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari says, “We are celebrating the country’s biggest festival with great enthusiasm…In Nagpur, I would especially appeal to the voters that the temperature is high here so they should come early and vote. Last time there was 54 per cent voting, this time our resolve is to take the voting percentage to 75 per cent. I will definitely win this election by a very big margin…” Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Congress leader Vikas Thakre as the candidate against him.

Meghalaya: NPP MP and candidate from Tura, Agatha Sangma stands in a queue outside a polling station in Walbakgre, as she awaits her turn to cast a vote.

Jaipur: After casting her vote, Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari says, “Every person has faith in Modi ji, has faith in his work, has faith in what he says and has seen him serve the people of the country for 10 years…”

State Assembly elections 2024 | Arunachal Pradesh records 6.44% voter turnout till 9 am, Sikkim 7.90%

Voter turnout till 9 am for phase 1 of polling: Lakshadweep records the lowest – 5.59% Tripura records the highest – 15.21%

#LokSabhaElections2024 | Voter turnout till 9 am for phase 1 of polling: Lakshadweep records the lowest – 5.59%

Tamil Nadu: DMK MP Tiruchi N Siva says, “… Polling is very peaceful and we are very hopeful that the INDIA alliance will win and we will form the government. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, as we have told you during the campaign itself, all 40 seats will be in our favour. This time 40 out of 40 seats is our hope and it will turn into reality.”

DMK MP Tiruchi N Siva casts his vote at a polling booth in Trichy, Tamil Nadu

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu says “Today is the mega festival of democracy and voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway. I expect that the number of voters will surpass the number of voters in 2019. BJP is going to set a new history in the state. We will also win both Lok Sabha seats. In the previous election, BJP got 41 seats and we hope that this time BJP will get 60 out of 60 seats…”

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam casts his vote in Theni, says BJP alliance will win in Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari says, “We are celebrating the festival of democracy today. Everyone should vote, this is our fundamental right as well as duty. You can vote for anyone but casting your vote is important…I am 101% that I will win by a good margin.” Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Congress leader Vikas Thakre as the candidate against him.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu casts his vote for and state Assembly Elections 2024 at a polling station in Tawang.

Rajasthan Minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore casts his vote at a polling booth in Jaipur

After casting his vote, Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, “I am delighted today that the first phase of elections is being held and I can cast my vote. We have to make PM Modi the Prime Minister for the third time…”

Tamil Nadu: DMK’s sitting MP and candidate from Thoothukudi seat, Kanimozhi casts her vote at a polling booth in Chennai AIADMK has fielded R Sivasami Velumani and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), which is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded SDR Vijayaseelan from Thoothukudi seat

Manipur CM N Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai, in Imphal East

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: As the first phase of polling kicks off, speaking on security arrangements, SSP Moradabad Hemraj Meena says, “The preparations are done; our policemen and polling officers have reached the concerned place. Since MCC was announced we began preparing and taking preventive actions…63 inspectors have been deployed here…4376 head-constables and constables have been deployed for election work; 2790 home guards are also deployed…We are looking closely at whoever is coming to vote, they must exercise that. We have kept a close eye on anyone who tries to affect polling….”

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati says, “In this election, a large number of new voters are being enrolled. I think they will be definitely enthusiastic to participate in the electoral process for the first time. And their aspirations will be fulfilled by participating in this process…”

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev casts his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections

J&K: Congress candidate from Udhampur, Chaudhary Lal Singh casts his vote for the first phase at polling booth number 63 in Kathua.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his mother and wife eats Jalebi after casting his vote for the first phase at a polling station in Khatima.

Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati casts his vote at a polling booth in Aizawl

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says “…’Pehle matdaan phir jalpaan’…I appeal to everyone to participate in the festival of democracy. We get an opportunity to choose our government once in 5 years. We have to elect a government which increases the respect of our country in the world…We have to make sure that PM Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time…”

In Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Muzaffarnagar, Sanjeev Balyan, along with his wife Sunita Balyan, exercised their voting rights at a polling station in Kutbi Kutba. Balyan is contesting against SP’s Harendra Singh Malik and BSP’s Dara Singh Prajapati in this constituency.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his mother and wife cast his vote for the first phase at a polling station in Khatima.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | DMK leader Kanimozhi says, “In Tamil Nadu, I do not even think they (BJP) will come to the second place. The fight is clearly between DMK and AIADMK. BJP does not find space here…In Tamil Nadu, INDIA alliance will get 39 seats and 1 seat in Puducherry…”

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, standing as an Independent candidate supported by the BJP-led NDA, displays his inked finger after voting in the initial phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Theni. Competing against him for the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency are notable candidates including Jayaperumal from AIADMK, K Navaskani from the Indian Union Muslim League, and Chandraprabha from the Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Uttarakhand: Three generations – Prabha Sharma, her daughter Preeti Kaushik, and granddaughters Shamita Kaushik and Sakshi Kaushik – voted together at a polling booth in Dehradun today.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, the ex-Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and BJP candidate from Haridwar, voted today at a polling station in Dehradun accompanied by his family.

In the same constituency, the Congress has nominated Virendra Rawat, the son of former Uttarakhand CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.

Patna, Bihar: As the first phase of polling begins, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary says, “Polling is taking place on the four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar regarding that I want to make a special request from the voters to cast their votes on ‘development, development and development.’ With the progressive work done by PM Modi in the last 10 years and the fight that he (PM) picked up against corruption, therefore common people have to rise above caste and religion and vote for PM Modi. People of Bihar are quite smart, they know very well whom to give the mandate and this time 40/40 seats will be accorded to BJP by them (people)….”

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: On the first phase of voting, Samajwadi party leader Dr ST Hasan says, “This is the festival of democracy in which people cast their vote… Casting votes are required to save democracy and the Constitution…The kind of ‘jumle’ they (BJP) provide and messages they deliver to fool people…” On PM Modi’s rally today, he further adds, “Election Commission should take the cognizance of the matter. I believe that this is not justified for free and fair elections.” SP MP Dr ST Hasan is contesting from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat.

Former Tamil Nadu CM and candidate from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, O Panneerselvam casts his vote at a polling booth in Theni

Jaipur: Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore says “This is a huge election, it is not a small election. It is the country that is the fifth largest economy in the world, it is an election of the largest democracy in the world and under the leadership of PM Modi it is going to become the third largest economy…’Matdaata hi Bharat ke nirmaata hai’…”

Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, visited the Purnagiri temple in Khatima to offer prayers before exercising his voting right today.

All five Parliamentary seats are being contested in today’s elections.

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy exercised his voting right at a polling station in Delarshpet, Puducherry.

The contenders for the Lok Sabha seat of Puducherry are V Vaithilingamn from the Congress party and A Namassivayam from the BJP.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reaches a polling station in Khatima to cast his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections

Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy arrived at a polling booth in Delarshpet , Puducherry riding a motorcycle, to cast his vote

Rajasthan’s Union Minister and BJP candidate from Bikaner Lok Sabha seat, Arjun Ram Meghwal casts his vote at a polling station in Bikaner, says “It is a big day, I would like to appeal to everyone to cast their votes…”

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma says, “There is great enthusiasm…I would like to appeal to you today that this is a festival of democracy – do cast your vote. Your votes will strengthen our democracy, our country…I would like to tell you that Rajasthan will repeat the history of 2014 and 2019 – I am confident.”

"DMK, AIADMK has spent 1000 crores in Coimbatore": BJP's Annamalai alleges after casting his vote

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin shows his inked finger after casting his vote in the first phase in Chennai CM Stalin said, “I am proud to cast my vote. All voters should vote.”

Assam: Congress MP and candidate from Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, Gaurav Gogoi says “I want every Indian citizen should use their right and cast their votes to save the democracy of the country…”

Assam: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal says, “…We are seeing a lot of public participation this time, so I think the public is happy. PM Modi has worked to bring change in people’s lives. People need employment and development, PM Modi has done everything…”

Assam: Congress MP and candidate from Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, Gaurav Gogoi casts his vote at a polling booth in Jorhat.

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai.

Imphal, Manipur: As the first phase of polling begins, Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha says, “…Today all the polling stations where we were supposed to have the elections 2107 locations, the voting has started. Everything is going normal, people are coming out in large numbers. The morning shows the day, so the initial trends indicate that we are going to have a high voting percentage. People deployed for polling duty have been reporting that things are normal…nothing untoward has been reported so far. I appeal to the voters that they should come out in large numbers to cast their votes and make them a part of a democratic exercise…”

In Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister and BJP nominee for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, has exercised his voting right at a polling station in Dibrugarh.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), is contesting as the opposition candidate for this constituency.

Kiren Rijiju has voted in his native village Nafra in Arunachal Pradesh and posted on his social media platform X, saying, “The Lok Sabha Elections 1st phase begins in 102 constituencies all across the country. Please exercise your most ‘valuable voting’ right for India’s healthy & vibrant democracy” I’ve voted in my native village Nafra in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu CM & DMK chief MK Stalin arrives at a polling booth in Chennai to cast his in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Jaipur: Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore says “The message is that it is voters build a nation and this election is not a small election. It is an election of the largest democracy in the world. It is the country that is the fifth largest economy in the world and will soon become the third largest economy. It is a decisive election, that is going to make us a developed country with ‘Modi Guarantee’…”

"Every vote of yours has power to create secure, developed, and self-reliant India": Amit Shah

Uttarakhand: BJP candidate from Pauri Garhwal constituency Anil Baluni says, “…Congress is not going to get even 30 seats in this election and it is going to drop to its lowest level in this election.”

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote in Nagpur

On DMK’s allegation that BJP is distributing money in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party’s candidate from Coimbatore constituency, says, “…I am running this election as a matter of principle…Their Intelligence, Tamil Nadu Police, DMK, AIADMK – what they are doing in politics, everybody is seeing. They are spending more than Rs 1000 Crores in Coimbatore. If they can bring one voter and make them stand in front of the media and say that some BJP guy tried to influence them, I will leave politics the same day…I am challenging the Dravidian party, you bring one voter and make them stand in front of the media.”

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma shows his inked finger after casting his vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: On the first phase of voting, Samajwadi party leader ST Hasan says, “This is the festival of democracy in which people cast their vote… Casting votes are required to save democracy and the Constitution…The kind of ‘jumle’ they (BJP) provide and messages they deliver to fool people…” On PM Modi’s rally today, he further adds, “…Election Commission should take the cognizance of the matter. I believe that this is not justified for free and fair elections.” SP MP Dr ST Hasan is contesting from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party’s candidate from Coimbatore constituency, K Annamalai says, “People of Tamil Nadu are with PM Modi. We are confident, our party is strong and the people are with us and June 4 will be a historic result for NDA…In Karnataka, we are expecting a clean sweep this time. BJP will be the number-one party in Telangana… Tamil Nadu this time will deliver a very big resounding result, an increase in vote share…Dravidian politics time is over…”

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma casts his vote for the first phase in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

L Murugan says, “I urge the voters to come forward and cast their vote for Viksit Bharat, a developed nation and corruption-free nation. So, I appeal to the first-time votes, women and all voters to come forward to vote 100%…”

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says “…’Pehle matdaan phir jalpaan’…Today is the mega festival of democracy. I appeal to everyone to cast their votes and choose a good government. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has seen new heights in the last 10 years and our country has got global recognition…PM Modi wants to create a strong India and a strong Uttarakhand…”

In Tamil Nadu, L Murugan, the Union Minister and BJP nominee for the Nilgiris constituency, exercised his voting right at a polling station in Koyambedu, Chennai.

The DMK has nominated A Raja as its candidate from this constituency, while D. Lokesh Tamilselvan is contesting for the AIADMK.

Dibrugarh, Assam: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal says, “People will happily participate in this voting process… Congress should look at its condition, they are going to get less seats than before… ”

Actor Rajnikanth casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

On cash seized in Kongu, K Annamalai says, “It is always a grave matter of concern. The reason is that DMK somehow thinks that it can buy people in Kongu belt. AIADMK is also in the same boat for a long time. The officials also turned a blind eye to what has happened, especially in Coimbatore, over the last 2-3 days…The administration there is sterile. I don’t think the administration is neutral…But in democracy, you always have to trust people…I am sure that the Coimbatore model that is going to come out on June 4 would be an example for the rest of the country.”

Actor Rajnikanth casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP candidate contesting from the Pauri Garhwal constituency, Anil Baluni, described the ongoing voting as a significant celebration of the world’s largest democracy. He emphasized that today marks the day of voting and expressed confidence in the election outcome. According to him, this election appears overwhelmingly one-sided, unlike any he has witnessed in his lifetime. Baluni stated that people have already decided in favor of the BJP with the slogan ‘Abki baar 400 paar.’

The Congress has nominated its party leader, Ganesh Godiyal, as their candidate for this constituency.

Chhindwara | Kamal Nath, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, displays his inked finger after voting in the initial phase of the #LokSabhaElections2024📷. His son, Nakul Nath, also a Congress leader, is running for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.

He emphasizes that they have served the people of Chhindwara for 44 years and he is confident that they will receive the people’s blessings. #WATCH | Chhindwara | Nakul Nath- Congress candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat and son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath says, “I have full faith in that people of Chhindwara that they will stand with the truth. We have worked for the people of Chhindwara for 44 years.… pic.twitter.com/IyLAbsoZ2k — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024 APRIL19, 2024 08:01 In Uttarakhand, Ganesh Godiyal, the Congress candidate contesting from the Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, has cast his vote along with his family in Pauri Garhwal. The BJP has nominated Anil Baluni as their candidate against him in this constituency. #LokSabhaElection2024 | Uttarakhand: Congress candidate from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, Ganesh Godiyal casts his vote along with his family in Pauri Garhwal. The Google doodle’s reach comes on the day the world’s largest democratic exercise kicked off in the day. APRIL19, 2024 07:41 Voting is currently in progress for the single Lok Sabha constituency in Nagaland today, according to officials. The candidates in the election are S. Supongmeren Jamir from the Congress, Chumben Murry representing the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA), and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha. APRIL19,2024 07:41 Voting commenced in the initial phase of the general elections for Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur parliamentary constituency on Friday, with more than 16.23 lakh eligible voters poised to cast their ballots. Polling began at 7 a.m. across all 2,637 polling stations in the constituency, despite heavy rainfall, and will determine the outcome for 12 candidates, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who seeks a third term after securing victories for the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This marks the foremost significant electoral contest subsequent to the revocation of Article 370 and the division of the former state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. Other notable candidates vying for the seat include Congress leader and two-time former Member of Parliament Choudhary Lal Singh, DPAP’s G.M. Saroori, and six independent candidates. APRIL19,2024 07:40 Chhindwara | Kamal Nath, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, expresses confidence in the residents of Chhindwara. He believes they will support the truth. His son, Nakul Nath, also a Congress leader, is running for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat. APRIL19,2024 07:39 Voting commenced on Friday morning for four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, under strict security measures, according to a senior official. Stringent security measures are in effect particularly in Nawada and Aurangabad, as well as in the reserved seats of Gaya and Jamui, where around 5,000 polling booths are designated as “sensitive” due to past instances of naxal violence. The primary competition features two political newcomers. One of them is Arun Bharti, nominated by the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The party’s president, Chirag Paswan, who previously held the seat for two terms, has now relocated to Hajipur following his sister’s marriage to Bharti. APRIL19,2024 07:36 Voting for five constituencies in Assam during the initial phase of the Lok Sabha elections commenced at 7 a.m. on Friday under tight security measures, according to an official report. The constituencies where voting has commenced are all located in upper Assam, with three—Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Kaziranga—situated on the south bank of the Brahmaputra river, and two—Sonitpur and Lakhimpur—situated on the north bank. The BJP is contesting all five seats in the first phase of the elections, while the Congress is contesting in four, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in two, and the Trinamool Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad, and CPI in one each. APRIL19,2024 07:36 Voting commenced in Arunachal Pradesh for the two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies on Friday, with heightened security measures in place. In the Arunachal West parliamentary seat, there are eight candidates running, including Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju and State Congress president Nabam Tuki. Meanwhile, in the Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency, six candidates, including sitting BJP MP Tapir Gao and State Congress vice-president Bosiram Siram, are contesting in the election. APRIL19,2024 07:35 Voting for the sole Lok Sabha constituency in Mizoram is currently underway across the state under strict security measures, according to officials. A significant deployment of resources has been implemented for the Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram, with at least 6,500 polling personnel, over 3,500 police officers, and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) assigned to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. To maintain peace during the elections, all international and inter-state borders have been sealed, as confirmed by a senior police official. Despite having six candidates in the running, the primary competition is expected to be between the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Mizo National Front (MNF), and Congress. The ruling ZPM has nominated newcomer Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, while the main opposition MNF has put forward sitting Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena. The Congress has selected former State home secretary Lalbiakzama, who is also new to politics. APRIL19,2024 07:33 Voting commenced at 7 a.m. on Friday for 32 assembly seats and the single Lok Sabha constituency in Sikkim. A total of 146 candidates, which includes Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, ex-footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, and Tamang’s wife Krishna Kumari Rai, are contesting for the 32 assembly constituencies. In the solitary Lok Sabha seat, incumbent MP Indra Hang Subba and SDF’s PD Rai are among the 14 candidates vying for election. APRIL19, 2024 07:32 Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasized the significance of the day as the country begins voting in the initial phase in a tweet on his social media platform, X. He urges all voters participating in this phase to turn out in large numbers, highlighting that each vote holds the potential to build a secure, developed, and self-reliant India. 