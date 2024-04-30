The Road Stop | Digvijay Singh: Insights On Rajgarh's Election Dynamics | NewsX Exclusive

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections have begun and it has been through 2 phases by now. The intense competition is in full swing and the nation’s fate is at stake. With around 1 billion voters the Indian elections display a dynamic and complex affair.

In order to understand the diverse needs of the electorate we need to take a closer look at them individually. This time with a NewsX Exclusive ‘The Road Stop’, we take a look at the Rajgarh constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Joining us on this trail is Congress leader Digvijaya Singh with the host Uday Pratap Singh, Editor. Digvijaya Singh has been the Chief Minister of MP two times. Although he was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha from the seat of Bhopal by Pragya Thakur. Digvijay Sigh was born in 1947 in the erstwhile princely state of Holkar in Indore. He is a seasoned veteran of the Congress party and has served as a Member of Parliament for two states, representing them from 1984 to 1989 and from 1991 to 1993.

Rajgarh is one of the 29 constituencies in the state of MP. It has a population of 2.4 million with 81.4% of the population living in rural areas and 18.6% living in urban. SCs and STs make up 18.7% and 5.8% of the population respectively. 1.6 million people were qualified to vote in 2019 out of which 74.3% turned out to vote.

In the interview, we kicked off by inquiring whether this would be his final electoral contest, to which he responded, “Look I am 77 years old now and I don’t want to be contesting elections at 82”.