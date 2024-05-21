60.3% Voter Turnout in Smallest Phase, Slightly Lower Than 2019's 62.5%

The fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections saw a voter turnout of 60.3% as of 11:45 PM, slightly lower than the 62.5% recorded in the 2019 elections. West Bengal registered the highest polling percentage at 74.7%, while Maharashtra witnessed the least turnout at 54.3%. Notably, six constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, including Rae Bareli and Amethi, recorded higher polling than in 2019.

In a notable shift, Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir saw a significant increase in voter turnout at 57.4%, up from 34.6% five years ago. This turnout was higher than any of the six constituencies in Mumbai, where the voter participation ranged from 47.7% in Mumbai South to 55.2% in Mumbai North, according to the Election Commission’s turnout app. In Maharashtra, where 13 seats were contested, areas like Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Thane saw increased voter engagement.

Despite these highlights, urban apathy remained evident in cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Lucknow. The Election Commission noted this trend, stating, “Parliamentary constituencies in various urban cities like Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Lucknow continued the trend of urban apathy as noticed in the last general election in 2019.”

With the completion of this phase, which included voting in 49 seats across six states and two Union Territories, the total number of constituencies that have voted now stands at 428. According to the Election Commission’s voter turnout app, key constituencies like Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi respectively, saw increased voter participation. Other constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, including Barabanki, Fatehpur, Kaiserganj, and Rampur, also experienced higher turnout compared to the previous election.

In Bihar, Hajipur, where Lok Janshakti Party’s Chirag Paswan is contesting, and Jehanabad saw higher voter turnout than in 2019. Hazaribagh in Jharkhand experienced a minor dip in participation, recording 64.5% compared to 64.9% in the last election. Meanwhile, all constituencies in Odisha and West Bengal saw a decline in voter turnout on Monday.

Kalyan reported the lowest turnout among all constituencies at 47.1%, followed by Mumbai South at 47.8%. Arambagh in West Bengal saw the highest polling at 79.5%, though this was nearly four percentage points lower than five years ago.

The Election Commission reported that polling across all constituencies was conducted smoothly and peacefully, with stringent security measures ensuring a conducive environment for voters. “The weather was largely normal except for hot conditions in isolated pockets,” the poll body added.

The Lok Sabha elections, which determine the composition of the House of the People, have historically seen varying levels of voter turnout, influenced by factors such as urban apathy, regional issues, and the political climate. The trend of lower urban turnout has been persistent, often attributed to the fast-paced lifestyle and disinterest in political processes among urban residents.

The voter turnout in different phases of the election reflects the dynamic nature of Indian democracy, with regional variations and issues playing a significant role. For instance, West Bengal’s high voter turnout can be attributed to the state’s vibrant political culture and active engagement in the electoral process. In contrast, urban areas like Mumbai continue to struggle with voter apathy despite efforts to increase awareness and participation.

As the Lok Sabha elections progress, the participation of voters across different regions continues to shape the democratic landscape of India. With several phases remaining, the overall voter turnout and the outcomes of these elections will provide crucial insights into the political inclinations and priorities of the Indian electorate.

