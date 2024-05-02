Adani Power Announces Q4 FY24 Results

Q4 FY24 continuing revenue grows 29% y-o-y to Rs. 13,787 Crore
Q4 FY24 continuing EBITDA more than doubles y-o-y to Rs. 5,273 Crore
FY24 continuing revenue grows 37% y-o-y to Rs. 50,960 Crore
FY24 continuing EBITDA more than doubles y-o-y to Rs. 18,789 Crore
· Consolidated power sale volume at 22.1 Billion Units (BU) in Q4 FY24, up by 55% from 14.3 BU in Q4 FY23 due to improved power demand, lower import coal prices, and larger installed capacity.
· Consolidated continuing total revenue for Q4 FY24 higher by 29% at Rs. 13,787 Crore vs Rs. 10,664 Crore in Q4 FY23; mainly due to higher sales volumes.
· Consolidated continuing EBITDA for Q4 FY24 more than doubles to Rs. 5,273 Crore vs Rs. 2,329 Crore for Q4 FY23; due to greater revenues and lower import fuel prices.
· Consolidated Profit Before Tax for Q4 FY24 grows to nearly four times at Rs. 3,558 Crore vs Rs. 898 Crore for Q4 FY23 due to higher reported EBITDA and lower leverage.
· Consolidated power sale volume at 79.3 BU in FY24, up by 48% from 53.4 BU in FY23 due to improved power demand, lower import coal prices, and larger installed capacity.
· Consolidated continuing total revenues higher by 37% at Rs. 50,960 Crore in FY24 vs Rs. 37,268 Crore in FY23; due to higher sales volumes.
· Consolidated continuing EBITDA for FY24 more than doubled to Rs. 18,789 Crore vs Rs. 8,540 Crore in FY23; driven by higher revenues and lower import fuel prices.
· Higher one-time income recognition of Rs. 9,322 Crore for FY24 vs Rs. 5,772 Crore for FY23; driven by higher collection of late payment surcharges.
· Consolidated Profit Before Tax for FY24 more than doubles to Rs. 20,792 Crore vs Rs. 7,675 Crore in FY23; due to higher reported EBITDA and lower leverage.
Ahmedabad, May 1st, 2024: Adani Power Ltd. [“APL”], a part of Adani portfolio companies, today announced the financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2024.
Commenting on the quarterly results, Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said, “As India transitions to a more sustainable energy future, the Adani Portfolio of companies will continue to provide innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions to support the nation’s economic growth and help realise the aspirations of its billion plus citizens. Adani Power is a key component of our long-term strategy, supplying reliable base load power across a vast part of the country, executing benchmark-setting projects, creating assets of national importance, and acting as the balancing supply to enable greater integration of renewables in the grid. We are committed to continuous innovation across businesses and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.”
Mr. S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited, said, “Adani Power has posted yet another outstanding quarter demonstrating its core strengths, capping a year of exceptional operational and financial performance in a fitting testimony to its sound strategy and operational excellence. On our journey to achieve the Company’s vision, we are focusing on tech-enabled reliability enhancement, reduction in cost of generation, and improvement in plant efficiency. Adani Power is committed to empowering lives and contributing to India’s energy security by anticipating the need for sustainable, affordable, and reliable power supply and serving it by building capacities in a timely and cost-effective manner.”
Operating performance
|Parameter
|Q4 FY24
|Q4 FY23
|FY24
|FY23
|Installed Capacity
|15,250 MW
|13,650 MW
|15,250 MW
|13,650 MW
|Plant Load Factor
|71.5%
|52.0%
|64.7%
|47.9%
|Units Sold
|22.1 BU
|14.3 BU
|79.3 BU
|53.4 BU
MW: Mega Watts; BU: Billion Units
The operating performance for Q4 FY 2023-24 includes the 1600 MW Godda Ultra-supercritical Thermal Power Plant (“USCTPP”) of APL’s subsidiary Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited (APJL), which was commissioned in Q1 FY 2023-24. During the fourth quarter as well as the Financial Year 2023-24, higher volumes were contributed by almost all plants led by Mundra, the newly commissioned Godda plant, Udupi, and Mahan. Domestic power sales volumes continued to be driven by growing power demand across India, and offtake under Power Purchase Agreements (“PPAs”) was further supported by falling prices of imported coal and alternate fuel.
Financial performance
|Particulars
(Rs. in Crore)
|Q4 FY24
|Q4 FY23
|Change +/-
|FY24
|FY23
|Change +/-
|Continuing Revenue from Operations(1)
|13,288
|10,436
|27.3%
|49,668
|36,396
|36.5%
|Continuing Other Income(2)
|499
|229
|118.4%
|1,292
|872
|48.1%
|Total Continuing Income
|13,787
|10,664
|29.3%
|50,960
|37,268
|36.7%
|Total Reported Income
|13,882
|10,795
|28.6%
|60,281
|43,041
|40.1%
|Continuing EBITDA
|5,273
|2,329
|126.4%
|18,789
|8,540
|120.0%
|Reported EBITDA
|5,368
|2,461
|118.1%
|28,111
|14,312
|96.4%
|Profit Before Tax
|3,558
|898
|296.3%
|20,792
|7,675
|170.9%
|Tax expenses / (Credit)
|821
|(4,345)*
|—
|(37)
|(3,052)*
|—
|Profit After Tax
|2,737
|5,242
|(47.8)%
|20,829
|10,727
|94.2%
(1), (2): Continuing Operating Revenues and Continuing Other Income exclude prior period income recognition on account of coal shortfall claims and late payment surcharge.
* Includes certain reversals consequent to the Scheme of Amalgamation becoming effective
Key financial highlights for Q4 FY 2023-24
Key financial highlights for FY 2023-24
APL ended FY 2023-24 with a stronger balance sheet and sound liquidity following stellar performance during the year. As of 31st March 2024, Total Shareholders’ Funds grew to Rs. 43,145 Crore while Net Total Debt came down to Rs. 26,545 Crore, as compared to Rs. 29,876 Crore and Rs. 39,434 Crore respectively as on 31st March 2023.
ESG Updates
Other Updates
LAPL owns and operates a 2×300 MW (600 MW) thermal power plant (Phase-I) in Korba District of Chhattisgarh. The Phase-I capacity is tied up with Haryana and Madhya Pradesh DISCOMs under long term Power Purchase Agreements. It is also setting up 2×660 MW (1320 MW) expansion capacity under Phase-II at this site.
Previously, the Resolution Professional of Coastal Energen Private Limited (“CEPL”), which is also undergoing CIRP under the IBC. had issued an LOI to a Consortium of which APL is a part. CEPL owns and operates a 2×600 MW (1200 MW) thermal power plant in Tamil Nadu.
The implementation of both the resolution plans is subject to the terms of the LOI and requisite approvals from respective benches of the National Company Law Tribunal and any other competent authority.
The addition of these capacities will augment APL’s generation capacity to beyond 24 GW by 2029 from 15.25 GW currently, further cementing its position as a sector leader.
About Adani Power
Adani Power (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 15,210 MW spread across eight power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat. With the help of a world-class team of experts in every field of power, Adani Power is on course to achieve its growth potential. The company is harnessing technology and innovation to transform India into a power-surplus nation and provide quality and affordable electricity for all.
