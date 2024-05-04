Uneecops Presents Broad SAP S/4HANA Cloud Solutions Portfolio at SAP NOW India 2024

Uneecops, India’s Platinum Partner and Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) No. 1 Partner for the seventh year in a row, participated in the prestigious SAP Now 2024 event, held on April 20th at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. As a Diamond Partner at the event, Uneecops showcased its innovative business copilot approach for SAP S/4HANA solutioning, offering Indian enterprises a transformative automation journey with Business AI and SAP S/4HANA Cloud solutions.

SAP Now India 2024 global conference saw over 3000 business leaders, visionaries, and technology experts engage in insightful keynote addresses and interactive sessions. Throughout the event, Uneecops’ leadership showcased its lineup of cutting-edge digital technology to support sustainable business transformation across a range of functional areas, including supply chain, finance, human resources, customer service, procurement and spend management, and others.

With over two decades of experience, Uneecops has successfully completed 1000+ projects with a dedicated team of 600+ SAP consultants. The company provides SAP S/4HANA Public and Private cloud solutions to more than 10 industries, cementing its position as a leader in the field.

The theme of SAP Now 2024, ‘India: Incredible to Inevitable,’ perfectly encapsulates Uneecops’ vision of empowering Indian businesses to embrace the inevitable wave of digital transformation. “We are thrilled to be at the forefront of SAP S/4HANA Cloud innovation, helping Indian enterprises navigate the evolving tech landscape with ease and efficiency,” said Ketan Jain, Executive Director, Uneecops.” Our focus on agile implementation methodologies and data-driven architecture ensures that our clients achieve quick adaptation to changing market conditions and customer needs.”

During a panel discussion, Brijesh K Bhatia, Sales Director at Uneecops shared valuable insights into the key value drivers of S/4HANA public cloud, including business agility, transparency, and innovation. He emphasized the importance of adopting a clean core approach, the “Fit2Standard” approach, and cultivating a cloud mindset for successful SAP S/4HANA implementation.

As SAP Now India 2024 concluded, Uneecops reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation and business transformation for its clients and helping them soar as an SAP S/4HANA business copilot.

Highlighting 2024 and plans post the event, Ketan Jain also mentioned that “Together with SAP, Uneecops aims to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate application development and automate enterprise operations. We are excited to help enterprises embrace Business AI ethically, securely and responsibly. Through SAP S/4HANA advancements in Business Al and sustainability, businesses can attain better decision-making power, global competence and conscious success.”