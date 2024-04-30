Rajnath Singh : Insights On Indian Election Trends | NewsX Exclusive

Since 2014, he has held the position of Deputy Leader of the House in the Lok Sabha, playing a pivotal role in parliamentary affairs and legislative proceedings. He has filed his nomination from Lucknow for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

At the outset of the discussion, the Defence Minister shared his observations about the crowd gathered at his procession, and said, “It was quite unexpected for me as well, I did not think that the people would put so much faith in me”.

Further in the discussion, he highlighted his party’s viewpoints and expressed, “BJP has never done politics in the name of religion or caste the party believes in the politics of justice and humanity”. He added further, “It is for this reason that there is equitable distribution of all government schemes across the nation without any partiality”.

Continuing with the interview, we inquired about the party’s 400-par slogan and its potential for success. In response, he said, “Our aim is for the NDA to secure victory in more than 400 seats”

Concluding the interview Rajnath Singh elaborated on India’s relationship with its close neighbours and said, “India wants to keep good relations with all its neighbours, I reiterate this in the words of Atal ji who said, that in life friends might change but neighbours don’t change, that’s why we believe in fostering good relations with all our neighbours”. He also added, “However, in the event of friction, India is fully capable to safeguard itself and its borders”.

He also addressed the restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, noting the increasing number of tourists as a sign of peace returning to the valley and emphasized the rapid development underway in the region.

As we move forward with the world’s largest democratic exercise we need to know the ground report in order to understand the intricacies of Indian elections. The interview shed some light on the current mood of the people and the candidates, highlighting the most pressing issues for the nation at present during the election cycle.

