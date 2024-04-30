Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Escalating Tensions Over Deep Fake Video | NewsX Exclusive

Since the doctored video of Home Minister Amit Shah surfaced there has been much buzz going around it. Following this a man was arrested, from Assam in connection with the fake video case. This has sparked a lot of friction between political parties with the BJP alleging Congress for tampering and circulating the video.

Amidst this political climate, we have the opportunity to bring you a NewsX exclusive interview with Rajeev Chandrasekhar Union Minister, on the underlying matter.

We began by asking what action must be taken to address the deep fake video featuring Amit Shah, to which Rajeev Chandrasekhar replied, “There should be a strict investigation on this matter, and there should be consequences to that”. He added further, “PM Modi had said in 2014, that there are such parties that will use deep fakes to spread lies, and this is what is happening”.

Further in the Interview, he expressed, “Congress party is still trying to bag votes by spreading lies, and our PM has reiterated a lot of times that whoever wants a developed India must expose the politics of lies and I believe in the same”.

In light of the recent developments surrounding the deep fake video involving Home Minister Amit Shah, tensions between political parties have escalated. This comes in the middle of elections when the political climate is highly charged. Indeed, the emergence of deep fake technology raises significant concerns about its potential misuse and the spread of misinformation. It underscores the importance of vigilance and responsible use of technology to safeguard against such malicious activities in the future.

ALSO READ

Biohacking : Unlocking Your Potential