Weather Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning and Orange Alert In These States

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued the heatwave warning in several states and also an Orange alert for heavy rainfall in five north eastern states today (May2)………….

The month April – known to be the month of the onset of summer, is no loner the same now. The month has turned to witness extreme summer with states under heatwave warning issued by IMD.

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued the heatwave warning in several states and also an Orange alert for heavy rainfall in five north eastern states today (May2).

List of states IMD predicted extreme heatwave:

– Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Puducherry  untill May 6. Followed by Jharkhand to witness extreme heatwave till May 4. Menwhile, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will witness extreme heat untill May 3.  States like West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra is predicted to witness heatwave on May 5.

 

Also Read: NewsX Exclusive: EAM Jaishankar Takes Apart Congress ‘Ideology’

 

According to the latest weather report, a cyclonic circulation has been identified over northeast Bangladesh, with a trough extending from Bihar to Nagaland at lower tropospheric levels. Additionally, another cyclonic circulation has been observed over northeast Assam in the lower tropospheric region. The prevailing weather pattern is characterized by strong southwesterly winds stretching from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India.

As a result of these atmospheric phenomena, the following conditions are anticipated:

– Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until May 6.
– Showers are expected to persist in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until May 3.
– Today, very heavy rainfall is forecasted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.