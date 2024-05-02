Weather Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning and Orange Alert In These States

The month April – known to be the month of the onset of summer, is no loner the same now. The month has turned to witness extreme summer with states under heatwave warning issued by IMD.

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued the heatwave warning in several states and also an Orange alert for heavy rainfall in five north eastern states today (May2).

List of states IMD predicted extreme heatwave:

– Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Puducherry untill May 6. Followed by Jharkhand to witness extreme heatwave till May 4. Menwhile, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will witness extreme heat untill May 3. States like West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra is predicted to witness heatwave on May 5.

Also Read: NewsX Exclusive: EAM Jaishankar Takes Apart Congress ‘Ideology’