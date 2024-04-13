Ajith Kumar, Bobby Deol to Team Up for This Exciting Pan-India Film?

Ajith Kumar will soon turn his attention to ‘Good Bad Ugly’, directed by Adhik Ravichandran of ‘Trisha Illana Nayanthara’ fame. The film has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it is said to feature the mass hero in a new avatar. Here is the latest update about the biggie. Bobby Deol is reportedly set to play a pivotal role in ‘Good Bad Ugly’.

Bobby Doel to Be Part of Good Bad Ugly?

Bobby Deol, who recently received rave reviews for his work in ‘Animal’, is set to join the cast of Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’. According to Sugumar Srinivasan Sugumar, a trade tracker, the Bollywood star is in talks to act alongside the ‘Thunivu’ actor. He also mentioned that John Abraham is also being considered for the flick.

If things go as planned, Good Bad Ugly will be Bobby Deol’s second Tamil film.

He will be seen as the antagonist opposite Suriya in ‘Kanguva’. The period action drama is directed by Siva and features the ‘Singam’ star as a warrior. The film’s cast includes Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu, Its music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, best known for his work on Pushpa.

Work Matters

Ajith Kumar was last seen in ‘Thunivu,’ which did well at the box office in 2023 despite clashing with Vijay’s ‘Varisu’. It starred Manju Warrier as the leading lady and was her second Kollywood film after Dhanush’s ‘Asuran’. AK is currently working on ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, one of the eagerly awaited films of the year.

The action-thriller marks his first collaboration with Magizh Thirumeni, the director of films such as ‘Thadam’ and ‘Meaghamann’. Bobby Deol, on the other, has Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ and ‘NBK 109’ in his kitty. However, ‘Kanguva’ is likely to be his next release. It is slated to hit screens later this year in multiple languages.