Karnataka Government Seeks CBI's Assistance to Locate JDS Leader Prajwal Revanna Amid Rape Allegations

The Karnataka government has reached out to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), urging them to seek assistance from other nations to trace the JDS leader Prajwal Revanna, who has been the prime suspect in the ‘obscene video’ case and stands suspect of allegedly raping multiple women.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, has been reported to have left the country following the emergence of videos that evidently showing him harassing women. The incident has sparked a major controversy amidst the ongoing general election.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had allegedly addressed a letter to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to extend all possible support to the victims involved in the case.

“I request you to kindly extend all possible support to the victims,” the Congress leader stated in his letter.

The scandal revolves around explicit videos allegedly filmed by the MP, which were widely circulated in the Hassan constituency.

Subsequently, a woman lodged a police complaint against Prajwal Revanna, accusing him of sexual assault. She claimed to have been subjected to sexual abuse multiple times between 2019 and 2022.

Furthermore, the complainant alleged that Prajwal Revanna had engaged in inappropriate behavior with her daughter during a video call and had participated in “vulgar conversations” with her.