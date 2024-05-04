PM Modi Accuses Opposition of Plotting to Divert Reservation, Vows to Safeguard Constitutional Principles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his election rally in Jharkhand’s Palamu, took a dig at the Congress party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He accused them of scheming to redirect reservation benefits from tribals, backward classes, and Dalits to Muslims based on religion. Modi went on to take a pledge to uphold the sanctity of reservation based on social and economic factors, firmly denouncing any attempts to introduce religious criteria into the reservation system.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi asserted, “These parties now want to snatch away the reservation of SC-ST-OBC. When our Constitution was being drafted, it was unanimously decided that reservations would never be granted in India based on religion. But now Congress-JMM and RJD collectively want to rob the reservation of tribals, backward classes, and Dalits and give it to Muslims based on religion. Congress makes this announcement, but JMM and RJD remain silent, thereby giving their tacit approval.”

Pressing on his commitment to protecting the Constitution, Modi declared, “My tribal, Dalit, and backward brothers and sisters should take it in writing (as a guarantee) that as long as Modi is alive, I will not allow even an iota of reservation for Dalits, backward classes, and tribals to be diverted to their vote bank based on religion. I will not permit anyone to meddle with the Constitution.”

The Prime Minister also condemned the Congress party for neglecting the interests of the people of Palamu and disregarding the tribals and backward classes of the district. He highlighted the importance of addressing the aspirations of all regions and communities, condemning the attitude of considering certain areas as “backward” and the subsequent neglect they faced.

Furthermore, Modi accused leaders of JMM and Congress of accumulating wealth through corruption and drew a contrast between their alleged accumulation with his own modest lifestyle. He reaffirmed his dedication to serving the people and ensuring a prosperous future for the nation’s youth.

Reflecting on his personal experiences with poverty, Modi expressed empathy for the struggles faced by the underprivileged. He highlighted the emotional connection he feels with the beneficiaries of the government schemes, drawing upon his own upbringing to empathize with their challenges.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come amidst ongoing preparations for the Jharkhand elections, scheduled to be held in four phases from May 13 to June 1. With the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a significant victory in the state in 2019, Modi’s rally aimed to galvanize support for the alliance while underscoring the party’s commitment to upholding constitutional principles and safeguarding the interests of marginalized communities.

