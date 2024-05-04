Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Counters PM Modi's 'Shehzada' Remark; Calls Him Shehenshah

The sister and the Congress General Secretary have come to defend her brother Rahul Gandhi from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attack. The Prime Minister labeled Rahul Gandhi as ‘shehzada’. Clapping back at it, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “My brother is not a Shehzada; the PM acts like a Shehenshah.”

Speaking at a rally in Banaskantha in Gujarat, she turns everyone’s focus on Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Jodo yatra and says, “While Rahul Gandhi walked 4000kms, PM Modi, like a ‘shehenshah’, was sitting in his palace.”

She further goes on to ask people, “Watching the PM on television, and not a single speck of dust on his face… would he understand the plight of the farmers and women?”

Previously, PM Modi has thrice referred to Rahul Gandhi as ‘Shehzada’ in his election speeches. On the latest May 3, PM Modi criticized Rahul Gandhi for not contesting from Amethi.

PM Modi said, “I told you earlier that the Shehzaada would start looking for another safe seat for himself, fearing defeat in Wayanad. He was so afraid after losing Amethi in 2019 that he bolted all the way down South, to Wayanad. Now he has escaped to Raebareli. These people often go around telling people, ‘Daro mat’. It’s now my turn to say the same to them, ‘Arey daro mat, bhaago mat’.”

Taking the PM’s statement into account, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the PM wants to change the constitution.

Priyanka Gandhi is now scheduled to campaign in Haveri, Karnataka, later in the day.