PM Modi Criticizes Opposition Leadership, Advocates Long-term Vision at Darbhanga Rally

During a rally in Darbhanga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched took a dig on the opposition leadership. In particular, he targeted former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, whom he compared to a ‘shehzada’, or a prince, similar to Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. He highlighted their alleged sense of entitlement over Bihar’s political landscape.

Modi emphasizing on his commitment to a long-term vision for the nation and stated, “I have given a roadmap of development for the next five years. I have also tabled a vision for the next 25 years.” However, he warned the people against overlooking the past, drawing parallels between political heirs in Delhi and Patna, and condemning what he described as their shared legacy of corruption.

#WATCH | Addressing a public gathering in Darbhanga, Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Just as there is a prince in Delhi, similarly there is a prince in Patna also. One prince has considered the whole country as his property since childhood and the other prince has…

Taking a deeper dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Modi accused the party of perpetuating a culture of appeasement and indulging in corrupt practices, referencing the land-for-job scam. He alleged, “RJD used to take the land of poor people before giving them jobs.” Modi further criticized the RJD for allegedly sowing seeds of division along religious lines, an accusation echoed against the Congress.

Elaborating on his stance, Modi went on to accuse the Congress of betraying the principles of its own stalwarts, highlighting Jawaharlal Nehru’s well-claimed opposition to religious-based reservations. He also accused the Congress of undermining the constitutional framework by advocating for religious quotas, a move he deemed antithetical to the vision of Nehru as well as the framers of the Constitution.

Amidst the political rhetoric, Modi praised the achievements of his government, referring to the provision of housing, gas connections, and healthcare to millions of impoverished citizens. He celebrated India’s advancements in the global arena, symbolized by its space exploration endeavors.

Praising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, Modi emphasized on his government’s commitment to the state’s development, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Karpuri Thakur.

As the electoral battle intensifies, Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency emerges as a pivotal battleground, with voting scheduled for May 13 in the fourth phase of the polls. With 40 seats up for grabs in Bihar across seven phases, the BJP-led NDA aims to replicate its 2019 success, while the opposition seeks to challenge its dominance.

