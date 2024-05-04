Elvish Yadav Faces Money Laundering Charges Filed By ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into the suspected money laundering activities associated with the snake venom business. This comes following a case filed against popular YouTuber Siddharth Yadav, also known as Elvish Yadav, who stands accused of using snake venom as a recreational drug during his parties. The ED has extended its probe to include other individuals implicated in the case.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against Elvish Yadav and other suspects based on the FIR and charge sheet filed by the Noida police concerning the snake venom allegations. The focus of the investigation will be on tracing the alleged proceeds from the snake venom business and uncovering the use of illicit funds for organizing rave or recreational parties.

Elvish Yadav and other individuals linked to the snake venom case will be summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

Elvish Yadav, a prominent figure in the Indian YouTube community, was apprehended by the Noida Police on March 17 in connection with the snake venom case. He was subsequently released on bail. Allegations against Yadav include the utilization of snake venom as a recreational substance at parties allegedly hosted by him.

The 26-year-old YouTuber, who gained fame as the winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as per the Noida police.

The snake venom case, initiated in November last year, stemmed from a complaint filed by the NGO People for Animals (PFA). Following the complaint, five individuals were arrested and later released on bail. The investigation gained traction after snake charmers were apprehended from a banquet hall in Noida, where five cobras and four other venomous snake species were discovered. Additionally, vials containing 20 ml of snake venom were seized from their possession.

As per the Noida police, Elvish Yadav was not present at the banquet hall during the time of the arrests. The probe into the alleged money laundering linked to the snake venom business signifies a concerted effort by enforcement agencies to address illicit activities and ensure accountability within the realm of wildlife protection and substance abuse.