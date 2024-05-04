Deadly Rains And Mudslides Claim 37 Lives In Brazil's Southern Region

Authorities in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul are grappling with what is being described as the most devastating disaster in its history, following heavy rains and mudslides. The death toll has tragically risen to 37, with 74 individuals reported as missing, as per the state’s civil defence agency.

Rescue operations are currently underway as emergency responders race against time to locate survivors who may be trapped amidst the debris of collapsed homes, bridges, and roads. In response to the crisis, Governor Eduardo Leite has declared a state of emergency, recognizing the urgent need for comprehensive support in the wake of the catastrophic weather event.

“We are dealing with the worst disaster in [our] history,” Governor Leite expressed, acknowledging the severity of the situation and the anticipated rise in the death toll as rescue efforts continue.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged full support to the affected region, ensuring that “there will be no lack of human or material resources” in the efforts to alleviate the suffering caused by the disaster.

The situation in Rio Grande do Sul serves as a stark reminder of the immense challenges posed by natural disasters and the critical importance of swift and coordinated response efforts. As the region grapples with the aftermath of the catastrophic weather event, the collective efforts of authorities and the broader community are crucial in providing relief and support to those affected by this tragedy.