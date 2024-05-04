Prabhas-led ‘Salaar’ Disappoints on TV, Fails to Beat Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’

The Prabhas-led ‘Salaar’ opened in theatres on December 22, 2023, and emerged as a massive hit at the box office. The actioner, shot on a budget of Rs 270 crore, grossed around Rs 715 crore and exceeded all expectations. Fans expected the biggie to have a similar impact on television but that hasn’t happened.

‘Salaar’ Fails to Beat ‘Guntur Kaaram’ on TV

‘Salaar’, one of the biggest moneyspinners of 2023, recently premiered on a Telugu TV channel much to the delight of Prabhas fans. Given the film’s successful box office run, many expected it to garner a terrific rating on the small screen. However, the film failed to deliver on this front as it secured a middling rating of 6.52. By contrast, Mahesh Babu’s Sankranti dud ‘Guntur Kaaram’ had a rating of 9.23 on a different channel following its small screen premiere.

All About the ‘Salaar’ Saga

Directed by Prashanth Neel, ‘Salaar’ is a high-octane action drama that revolves around the friendship between two men from different backgrounds. It also explores the feud between rival clans in Khansaar, a fictional city which is above the law of the land. It features Prabhas as Deva, a ‘mechanic’ with a violent past. Prithviraj, meanwhile, plays his friend Vardha. The cast includes Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy.

‘Salaar 2’, the second installment of the ambitious saga, is set to go on floors soon. It is likely to feature Prabhas in a double role and delve into Khansaar’s violent history. Most of the cast members from the first film are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel. Additionally, the buzz is that Kiara Advani will be associated with ‘Salaar 2’ in some capacity. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

‘Salaar’, meanwhile, is set to release in Japan on July 5. There’s, however, no word on whether the ‘Baahubali’ actor or Neel will promote the film in the country.