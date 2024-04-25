Vijay Deverakonda’s 'The Family Star' To Premiere on OTT on April 26

Vijay Deverakonda’s The Family Star, which opened in theatres on April 5, failed to live up to expectations at the box office and became a flop. It also received negative reviews from critics who weren’t impressed by the screenplay. Now, the romantic drama is set to premiere on OTT.

‘The Family Star’ Set to Premiere on OTT

The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘The Family Star’ is set to premiere on Prime Video on Friday, April 26. It comes to OTT less than a month after it hit screens earlier this month. Speaking about the film’s digital premiere, Vijay Deverakonda said that the flick captures the essence of family bonds. He added he enjoyed playing Govardhan in the film.

“Playing Govardhan in The Family Star was a deeply rewarding experience. He is your ideal yet real hero, someone who shoulders the responsibility of his entire family without complaining or seeking recognition for the personal sacrifices he makes His journey reflects the everyday struggles and triumphs of the middle class, which will resonate with audiences across cultures. The film beautifully captures the essence of family bonds and the complexities of love,” he said in a prepared statement.

Producer Dil Raju added that ‘The Family Star’ is meant for a family audience and will get wide patronage after its OTT release.

What’s ‘The Family Star’ About?

‘The Family Star’ revolves around Govardhan (Deverakonda), a person from a middle-class background who strives to ensure his family’s happiness. His world is turned upside down when he falls in love.

The romantic entertainer stars Mrunal Thakur, who rose to fame in Telugu cinema with ‘Sita Ramam’, as the leading lady. It is directed by Parasuram, who previously collaborated with ‘Rowdy’ on the blockbuster ‘Geetha Govindam’.

‘Rowdy’ will next be seen in ‘VD 12’, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of ‘Jersey’ fame.

‘The Family Star’ will be released on Prime Video on April 26.