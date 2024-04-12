'The Family Star' Tanks at the Box Office, Here’s What It Means for Vijay Deverakonda | Exclusive

Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘The Family Star’, which hit screens on April 5, has failed to live up to expectations at the box office and is set to be a commercial failure. The film has collected a share of Rs 9.5 crore in the Telugu states in its first week. This is an underwhelming figure given the fact that its rights are valued at Rs 34.50 in the market. It needs to collect a further Rs 25 crore to emerge as a commercial success, which seems unlikely given the negative reviews.

Why Did ‘The Family Star’ Not Click With Viewers?

‘The Family Star’ has ended its first week on a disappointing note much to the shock of Vijay Deverakonda fans. According to Ramesh Bala, a tracker, the film underperformed as the content was ‘not well received’.

“Basically, the content was not well received. These days people are expecting extraordinary content. Post-COVID, routine entertainers are not being appreciated. The movie needs to be extraordinary like Manjummel Boys and all. It needs to have some USP. The movie needs to have something that can compel audiences to theatres or else they can wait for it to come on OTT,” he told News X.

Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Career in Trouble After Consecutive Flops?

‘The Family Star’ was a crucial release for Vijay Deverakonda as he hasn’t delivered a clean hit since ‘Taxiwala’ (2018). Some of his flops include ‘Dear Comrade’, ‘World Famous Lover’, and ‘Liger’. Ramesh feels the lackluster response to his latest film is a cause for concern.

“It has been a long time since he gave a no-questions-asked solid hit. Even Kushi was average in the Telugu states This affects his career and adds to the pressure. However, it is not the end of the road or anything,” added the tracker.

Coming back to The Family Star, it centres on Govardhan (Deverakonda), a person from a middle-class background who strives to ensure his family’s happiness. His world is turned upside down when he falls in love. The romantic entertainer stars Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. It is directed by Parasuram, who previously collaborated with ‘Rowdy’ on ‘Geetha Govindam’.

He will next be seen in ‘VD 12’, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of ‘Jersey’ fame.