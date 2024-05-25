Cannes 2024: Anasuya Sengupta Makes History as First Indian to Win Best Actress Award

While representing India at the very renowned Cannes Film Festival, Anasuya Sengupta has become the first Indian to win the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard segment. Sengupta, primarily known for her work as a production designer in Mumbai, claimed the prestigious honor for her powerful performance in Bulgarian director Constantin Bojanov’s film, The Shameless. The film also stars renowned actress Mita Vashist and was shot over a month and a half in India and Nepal.

Sengupta is primarily known for her work as a production designer in Mumbai, stepped into the limelight with this remarkable achievement. Despite having a background in production design, with credits including Srijit Mukherjee’s Forget Me Not from Netflix’s 2021 Satyajit Ray anthology and the popular series Masaba Masaba, she had never pursued acting professionally. Anasuya’s journey to this accolade is as remarkable as it is unconventional. Her unexpected entry into the acting world began when Bojanov, a Facebook friend, requested an audition tape out of the blue. This led to her casting in the role of Renuka, a vagabond seeking refuge in a northern Indian community of sex workers after being accused of murder in Delhi.

The Shameless tells the gripping story of Renuka’s illicit love affair with a teenager named Devika, portrayed by Omara Shetty. Devika, initially sheltered from sex work due to her physical ailments, soon finds herself drawn into the harsh realities of their world. Sengupta’s portrayal of Renuka’s struggles and resilience has resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike.