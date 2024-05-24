Aditi Rao Hydari Dazzles in Black and White at Cannes 2024

Bollywood star Aditi Rao Hydari graced the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, making a stunning appearance in a classic black-and-white outfit. Several pictures and videos of the actor posing for the paparazzi emerged on social media platforms, capturing her elegant style.

This marks Aditi’s first appearance at the Cannes 2024 red carpet, following her previous appearances in 2022 and 2023. For this year’s event, Aditi chose an off-shoulder dress by renowned fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. She complemented her outfit with a neat bun hairstyle, pearl earrings, and rings, creating a sophisticated monochrome look.

Aditi Rao Hydari makes a case for clean girl makeup at the #CannesFilmFestival 2024.

Fans and followers on Instagram were quick to praise her outfit. One fan commented, “Now this is a worthy outfit!!!” while another added, “So classy.” Other comments included “Monochrome slayyy. Love it!!!” and “Audrey Hepburn vibes!” Not only were fans enamored with her appearance, but her fiancé Siddharth also couldn’t help but praise her. “Oh Wow!,” he commented, clearly impressed by her look.

Aditi showcased distinct looks at Cannes this year. The day before, she stunned in a halter-neck floral dress with a long trail, designed by the Indian designer duo Gauri and Nainika. Additionally, she appeared at an event at the Bharat Pavilion wearing a traditional golden ensemble.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the series “Heeramandi,” featuring a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Her presence at Cannes continues to highlight her status as a fashion icon and a versatile actress in the industry.

