Rajinikanth will soon be seen in ‘Thalaivar 171’, one of the most intriguing films of his career. The biggie has created a buzz among fans as it marks his first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, best known for his work on ‘Vikram’ and ‘Master’. On Monday, April 22, the makers revealed that the film is titled ‘Coolie’ and unveiled a teaser.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY