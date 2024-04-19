Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Superstar Rajnikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai

Superstar Rajnikanth arrived at a booth in Chennai to cast his vote at a polling booth in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu kicked off the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Friday, Apri 19 setting the stage for a crucial contest among the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), with the results slated for announcement on June 4.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Tamil cinema icon Ajith Kumar made headlines as the first actor from the film industry to exercise his voting rights in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. In widely circulated videos, Ajith was spotted at the polling station in Thiruvanmiyur, eagerly casting his ballot. Reports indicate that he arrived at the polling booth at 6:40 am and patiently waited for its opening at 7 am.

#WATCH | Actor Rajnikanth casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/6Ukwayi5sv — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

