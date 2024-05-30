From Beyonce to Coldplay- Here’s A List Of International Singers Who Have Performed At Ambani Weddings

Backstreet Boys performed at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebrations in a cruise across Europe. A host of Bollywood actors celebrities joined them during the bash including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and a few others. A video has gone viral online of popular American Boy Band Backstreet Boys performing for the guests in Italy.

It is also rumoured that Shakira might perform at the second pre-wedding bash. The reliance owner Ambani’s son second pre wedding started on May 29 with cruising over Europe.

Backstreet Boys consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson are seen in all-white outfits. Although the amount charged by the Band is not known yet, it’s said that the DNA album makers charged 4 to 7 crores INR.

Here’s a list of other Hollywood stars who have performed for the Ambanis:

Rihanna

For the first pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani’s in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March, the highlight of the event was pop star Rihanna. The singer’s first ever performance in India was enough to break the Internet. Rihanna reportedly charged 74 crores for the same.

The pop star wore a custom Attico look for her performance. The custom green dress was embellished with Micro Swarovski and sequins worn with a full embroidered catsuit. To complete the look, RiRi complimented it with an embroidered satin cap with an organza sari hood.

RiRi’s diamond earrings were from the Indian brand Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. The Polki necklace that she wore was embellished with diamonds, emeralds and rubies.

Her show included live renditions of the songs, “We Found Love”, “Stay”, “Rude Boys” and “All Of The Lights” ending with the whole Ambani family joining her on stage. The crooner enjoyed rest of the evening with Bollywood stars and posed for everyone’s picture including Orry and Janhvi Kapoor.

Beyonce

Isha Ambani’s wedding was reported to be a 100 million dollar wedding according to Bloomberg report.

Queen Bey’s performed at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations. To grace the stage, Beyonce decided to respect the dress code, and wore an intricated custom gown from New-Delhi based label, Khosla Jani.

The red silk organza dress featured detailed gold embroidery, a high thigh slit and plunging neckline with a transparent panel. The superstar accessorized the look with nude fishnets and a wealth amount of jewellery including a gold tikka headdress and earrings.

Beyonce reportedly charged 4 million dollars for her scintillating performance. John Legend also had his performance for which he was paid a cool 1million dollar.

Coldplay

The winter wonderland-themed pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in St. Moritz, Switzerland, featured Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The renowned singer charmed the guests with the band’s greatest hits including “Sky Full Of Stars” and “Clocks”.

He even collaborated with American DJ and EDM-duo The Chainsmokers to perform their song “Something Just Like This”. While the exact amount remains undisclosed it is said to be that Martin charged approximately 8 crores for his enthralling performance.

Maroon 5

In 2019, Maroon 5, led by Adam Levine brought musical selects to Akash and Shloka’s Mangal Parv ceremony in Mumbai. He apparently charged between 1 million dollars to 1.5 million dollars for his performance.

One of the sweetest moments of the evening is when Akash Ambani took his bride on stage and Levine started singing Maroon 5’s most popular tracks. The band made sure to treat their guests with their newest song at the time, “Gils Like You.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. Followed by the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav on July 14.

