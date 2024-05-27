Hardik Pandya – Natasa Stankovic Getting Divorced ? Here's What Natasa Responds To The Rumors

Amid ongoing speculation regarding the potential divorce of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian model has addressed the rumors. In a video posted on Reddit, Natasa is seen responding to a journalist’s question about the alleged separation. When asked, she simply replied, “Thank you very much,” leaving the internet divided and fueling further speculation that the rumors might be true. The video was also shared by @indiaforums on X, sparking widespread discussion.

There are rumors suggesting that Natasa might claim 70% of Pandya’s property as part of a legal settlement. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was notably absent from the visuals of the Indian cricket team departing for the USA to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

During the IPL 2024 tournament, Hardik Pandya faced significant backlash as the Mumbai Indians captain. Unexpectedly, he was not among the first group of cricketers traveling to the US for the T20 World Cup. Other Mumbai Indians players, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, were seen heading to the US.

Following the Mumbai Indians’ elimination from the tournament, players selected for the T20 World Cup were expected to travel to the US first. For the T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya serves as the vice-captain of the Indian team, with Rohit Sharma as the captain. Sharma, along with Head Coach Rahul Dravid and Batting Coach Vikram Rathore, were part of the initial batch traveling to the US.

